Roasted veggies with pomegranate garnish

You know that it’s fall when you start seeing pomegranates in the produce department of grocery stores. Sure, you can find pomegranate juice and packaged arils in stores n year-round now, but it’s just not the same as taking on the challenge of peeling one of the husky fruits yourself.

Whether purchased in a package or fresh from the fruit itself, pomegranates are loaded with nutrition, including antioxidants, fiber and vitamins C and K.

To help inspire you with ideas for cooking with pomegranates, the folks at POM Wonderful create new recipes every year. POM Wonderful is the company bringing you an ever-growing line of pomegranate products, including juices, packaged arils and whole fruit.

If you’re up for the challenge, here’s advice from the POM experts on the best way to open up a whole pomegranate:

1. Cut off the top about a half-inch from the crown.

2. Once you remove the top, four to six sections of the pomegranate, divided by white membrane, will be visible. Score the skin vertically along each section.

3. Over a bowl of water, carefully pull the pomegranate apart.

4. Gently pry the arils loose using your thumbs and drop them into the bowl. The plump arils will sink to the bottom of the water. Scoop away everything that floats to the top. Voila!

Here’s a fresh recipe idea for fall from POM Wonderful. See lots of other recipes using pomegranates online at www.pomwonderful.com/recipes.

POM POMS Curry Roasted Vegetables With Yogurt Sauce

Serves 8

For the vegetables

1 1/2 pounds (4 to 5) yellow or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters

1 pound (about 4) parsnips, peeled and cut into 3-inch sticks

3 teaspoons garam masala

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

POM POMS Fresh Arils (for garnish)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro (for garnish)

For the dip

2 teaspoons curry powder

4 tablespoons POM Wonderful pomegranate juice

1 cup plain non-fat yogurt

In a mixing bowl, stir potatoes and parsnips with garam masala, salt, pepper and olive oil, thoroughly coating the vegetables.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Arrange vegetables in a single layer on rimmed baking sheets lined with aluminum foil and cooking spray. Roast for 20 minutes, rotating pan and stirring vegetables after 10 minutes.

Make the dressing: In a small bowl or measuring cup, stir curry powder and pomegranate juice into the yogurt.

When vegetables are cooked, arrange on a platter and drizzle with sauce or serve on the side. Garnish with cilantro and pomegranate arils.

