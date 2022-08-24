Roanoke Zaxby’s Reopens Under New Management

Zaxby’s location set to serve up the sauce on Monday, August 29

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz

, wings and legendary Zax Sauce, is reopening its 3206 Ordway Dr. location in Roanoke, Virginia. The restaurant is reopening under new owners and operators Kevin, Ryan and Malcom Schweiker of Z Chicken, LLC, and will open for dine-in and drive-thru on Monday, Aug. 29. Z Chicken, LLC recently acquired this location which had been closed since 2019. The Ordway Drive Zaxby’s is the third restaurant under Schweiker’s management.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Zaxby’s back to the Roanoke community. As with our two other Virginia locations, we believe in an employee-first mentality. If you serve your team well, they will serve our guests well. That’s our approach, and we’re excited to show Roanoke how great a guest-focused Zaxby’s experience can be,” said Kevin Schweiker, owner of Z Chicken, LLC.

The 2,400 square-foot restaurant, conveniently located near Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, will feature a complete new interior design, as well as a renovated back of house with new kitchen equipment. It will offer indoor seating for up to 54 guests. For expedited service, customers may order ahead online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app available for download in the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store . Third-party delivery will also be available through Doordash, GrubHub, and UberEats starting in September.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces. The menu also features the brand’s famous Signature Sandwich and its iconic Fried Pickles . To celebrate its opening, new fans will enjoy a free Signature Sandwich when downloading the app and signing up for the Zax Fanz Club for the first time.

Z Chicken, LLC is a local Virginia Zaxby’s franchisee with existing restaurants in Winchester and Charlottesville, Virginia. The franchisee group plans to expand further in the coming years.

“We are delighted to open this new location and provide upwards of 50 new employment opportunities to the Roanoke community,” Schweiker added.

To apply, interested applicants may simply walk-in or apply online through Indeed.com .

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. For the second year in a row, Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist’s 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

