RLPSA and FIRMA Announce Merge

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Restaurant Loss Prevention & Security Association (RLPSA) and the Foodservice Industry Risk Association (FIRMA) announce the merger of the two organizations to create one powerhouse of value for the foodservice industry. The newly merged organization will provide year-round loss prevention, risk, and safety educational resources including unmatched content, professional development opportunities, as well as virtual and in-person events.

The organization will be led by the RLPSA board which will include three dedicated board seats for FIRMA representatives. Amber Bradley will continue to serve as the Executive Director for the merged association.

“RLPSA is extremely excited to add FIRMA’s expertise to our growing market presence,” said Octavio Jara, President of RLPSA. “With RLPSA’s growth over the past few years welcoming the nation’s largest brands as well as within the franchisee community, it became clear that we should broaden our educational offering. The FIRMA organization has been well respected for decades as the risk and safety experts. It’s a perfect fit.”

“FIRMA has proven expertise that truly complements the RLPSA educational platform,” said Michael Simmons, President of FIRMA. “We believe by utilizing the strength of RLPSA’s administrative backbone coupled with its growing membership, FIRMA will continue its laser focus on providing outstanding risk and safety education to support the foodservice industry.”

The breadth of the newly merged organizations will be on full display at RLPSA’s Annual Conference April 10 – 13, 2022 in downtown Denver. Visit RLPSA.com for conference updates including agenda announcements and more!

About RLPSA

The RLPSA’s goal is to help make our members more efficient and successful in their careers by serving as the “go-to” resource for restaurant and food industry loss prevention and security, risk, and safety professionals. Investigate your company’s membership rate here and join today: http://rlpsa.com/join-us/ .

About FIRMA

The Foodservice Industry Risk Management Association (FIRMA) is a non-profit risk management association solely devoted to educating, supporting, and enhancing the risk management industry as well as providing its members with meaningful networking opportunities. FIRMA’s membership is made up of hundreds of well-known companies in industries such as Food, Restaurant, Retail, Production, Hospitality as well as many others. FIRMA assembles industry leaders to speak and present on topics that are relevant to Risk Management Professionals.

