RizePoint’s Tools & Resources Guide Companies, Help Them Get Back to Business Safely in Post-COVID World

RizePoint’s Proven Solutions Guide Companies to Maximize Safety & Compliance, Train Employees, Implement Safety Protocols, Audit, Assess, Take Corrective Actions

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) RizePoint , a technology leader in the food safety, quality management, compliance, and social responsibility space, is helping companies get back to business safely in our new, post-COVID-19 world. Whether you’re a business that’s been rapidly responding during the coronavirus crisis (such as a grocery store), or you’re getting back to business during the reopening phases (e.g., restaurants, hotels, gyms, retailers), your biggest concern is keeping employees and customers safe.

As every business implements new policies — whether that’s one-way traffic in grocery store aisles or the addition of plastic partitions between cardio equipment at the gym — RizePoint’s assessment checklist solutions, mobile app, and new training resources are helping companies ensure safe, healthy environments as we work to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Companies that train their employees, implement safety protocols per the CDC guidelines, audit or assess regularly, track compliance, and take necessary corrective actions will help keep their employees, customers, and businesses safe and healthy in our new normal. These critical steps can all be managed using RizePoint’s training resources and easy auditing mobile app with complete data oversight,” explained Dean Wiltse, CEO of RizePoint .

RizePoint offers:

A robust, user-friendly mobile app that helps companies across all industries train, audit, and issue feedback reports.

Checklists and assessments written in industry-specific language that consider the specific challenges your industry faces as you work to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

A new “Back-to-Business Bundle” that includes expert-created training modules for managers and other PICs (persons in charge), as well as informative training videos for employees.

Critical reporting data that’s easy to view across the enterprise and/or by specific unit or area, providing key insights, such as compliance and hotspot indicators.

Resources that interpret the latest government recommendations and are updated regularly to reflect new guidelines.

Tools, training materials, and other solutions created by best-in-class experts — RizePoint has 22 years of experience, and has partnered with Savvy Food Safety, a training and safety leader.

“Organizations across all industries must use effective, solutions-focused digital tools to better manage our new reality as we all implement new protocols, train staff, audit operations, assess data, ensure compliance, and take on-the-spot and long-term corrective actions, as necessary,” Wiltse added. “RizePoint is a game-changer in helping companies accomplish these critical items to keep their employees, customers, and businesses safe and healthy in our new normal.”

About RizePoint

RizePoint , headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, offers a quality management software solution that helps companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. The company serves the food, hospitality, and retail industries with a robust mobile auditing tool and a cloud-based platform that automates quality management systems and supplier quality management programs. RizePoint works with the most prestigious brands in the world, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, L Brands, and Marriott, supporting them on a variety of safety and compliance activities. For more information, visit https://rizepoint.com .

