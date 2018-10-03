Riverwalk's Tiny Tapp & Cafe hoping to extend outdoor dining season with insulated tent

Almost as soon as restaurants and bars started to populate Chicago's beautiful new Riverwalk, they were trying to figure out how to lure crowds to an outdoor attraction when the weather turns from sunny and 75 degrees, to blustery and 40.

A few years ago, City Winery pioneered the use of "river domes," which let you and a group of friends imbibe in the comfort of a tricked-out, climate-controlled plastic orb. This year, Tiny Tapp and Cafe is getting in the game with a "transparent insulated tent," which obviously sounds far less cool and futuristic, but will probably be more practical. Set to open Oct. 22, the tent can fit up to 120 people, while still allowing for impressive views of the Chicago River.

Along with the tent, Tiny Tapp will also offer some new cold-weather menu items, including new beers, a cider and chili.

You don't have all winter, though. Tiny Tapp's tent will come down Dec. 27. No place has figured out how to persuade the hoards to brave Chicago's notoriously cold winters along the icy river. Not yet, at least.

Tiny Tapp & Cafe, 55 Riverwalk South, tinytapp.com

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

MORE COVERAGE

Our latest fixation: Northman Beer & Cider Garden »

'Secret' all-you-can-eat crab and burger concept goes public Oct. 10 »