River North restaurant/nightclub Joy District is turning its first floor into a sports bar

Joy District, the multistory restaurant/bar/nightclub in River North, is giving its first floor a makeover.
The three-level spot kicked off renovations Monday to turn its first floor into an “ultramodern sports pub” called Parlay at Joy District, according to parent company 8 Hospitality.
The group hopes to re-open the space by mid-March in time for this year’s March Madness college basketball tournament.
Parlay will serve traditional bar fare — plus Neapolitan brick-oven pizza — and pour drinks including local beers, cider and bottled craft-cocktail punches. The bar also plans to feature a 200-inch projection screen to ensure everyone has a view.
During the construction layover, Joy District plans to keep its second-floor nightclub open, as well as its rooftop patio when weather permits.
Parlay at Joy District
112 W. Hubbard St., 312-955-0339
--
adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy
Police reportedly found syringes and spoons in the couple’s car
Leave the house and his these museums and theaters with activities for parents and kids
Gordon Ramsay’s second Atlantic City restaurant is slated to open this summer