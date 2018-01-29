River North restaurant/nightclub Joy District is turning its first floor into a sports bar

Joy District, the multistory restaurant/bar/nightclub in River North, is giving its first floor a makeover.

The three-level spot kicked off renovations Monday to turn its first floor into an “ultramodern sports pub” called Parlay at Joy District, according to parent company 8 Hospitality.

The group hopes to re-open the space by mid-March in time for this year’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

Parlay will serve traditional bar fare — plus Neapolitan brick-oven pizza — and pour drinks including local beers, cider and bottled craft-cocktail punches. The bar also plans to feature a 200-inch projection screen to ensure everyone has a view.

During the construction layover, Joy District plans to keep its second-floor nightclub open, as well as its rooftop patio when weather permits.

Parlay at Joy District



112 W. Hubbard St., 312-955-0339

--

adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »