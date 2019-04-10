Rising Star chefs Alisha Elenz, Sarah Rinkavage collaborate on dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry

Two James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef nominees will combine forces for a special dinner April 29 at mfk restaurant (432 W. Diversey Parkway).

Sarah Rinkavage, who was a JBF Rising Star finalist last year (for her work at Marisol), will collaborate with mfk executive chef Alisha Elenz, a finalist this year (the award to be announced May 6). Elenz also won Rising Star Chef at this year’s Jean Banchet Awards.

The dinner will be a four-course, family-style affair focused on seafood. Following a pair of introductory bites (one from each chef), there will be a large spread of seafood and vegetable items along with cured fish, pickles and confits. The main course, a seafood pot with cod and shellfish, will be followed by dessert.

There will be two seatings. Tickets, $100 (including drink pairings), are available at Eventbrite. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

