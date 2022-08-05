Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken Opens First West Coast Restaurant in California

Nation’s leading biscuits and fried chicken franchise continues to expand rapidly with the opening of its first California location on August 6, 2022

Durham, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is bringing its award winning biscuits and fried chicken concept to the West Coast with the opening of its first California outlet in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 following a week of soft-opening activities.

“It’s an exciting time for Rise as we extend our ‘biscuit belt’ from coast to coast with the opening of our first West Coast location in Thousand Oaks,” said Ken Priest, CFO of Rise. “It’s about time that Californians get a taste of the best dang biscuits in the biz.”

The first California store, located in the Conejo Valley Plaza shopping center at 1408 N Moorpark Road, is the first of five locations that experienced franchisee Bill Propster has planned as part of his franchise agreement with Rise. Propster, a former Domino’s franchisee, plans to open additional locations in Santa Clarita and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand recognition in Food & Wine Magazine’s ‘Best Biscuits In The U.S.’

Slated for record expansion and continued franchise sales, Rise also has plans for 20 new corporate locations currently under development, which will double the brand’s current footprint in 2022, including new store openings in Maryland, Tennessee, Florida and more.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken continues to attract franchisees looking for a solid investment and an impressive corporate culture and work/life balance.

Experienced multi-unit foodservice operators looking to help Rise expand into major markets across the United States can visit www.fransmart.com/rise-biscuits-chicken or more information.

About Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand the #22 spot on Fast Casual’s 2021 ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list and was also ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine. Rise currently operates 17 locations in seven states, with over 100 units in development in major U.S. media markets. For more information, visit https://risebiscuitschicken.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .

