Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken Expands in Kansas City

Nation’s leading biscuits and fried chicken concept set to open in Overland Park in Fall 2022

Chapel Hill, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken , the nation’s fastest-growing biscuits and fried chicken restaurant is building on the success of its Prairie Village eatery with a second Kansas City location set to open in Overland Park in Fall 2022.

The new store, located at 7060 W 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223 is the second location for franchisee Ryan Cook, who opened his first location in 2019 following his franchise agreement to open five units in the Kansas City area.

“With the success that Rise has enjoyed in Kansas City, we’re excited to open a second location so that even more people in the local community can experience our award-winning biscuits, sandwiches and donuts,” said Ken Priest, CFO of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken. “Rise’s year-over-year success and national expansion is made possible by multi-unit franchisees like Ryan Cook and his operations team.”

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is slated for record expansion following another year of franchisee success. With plans for at least 20 new corporate locations currently under development, Rise will aim to more than double its current footprint in 2022 with new stores planned for Maryland, California, Tennessee, Florida and more.

Named to QSR magazine’s 40/40 List for 2021: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals , Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken attracts franchisees looking for a solid investment that also offers a stellar corporate culture and work/life balance.

Rise is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States. To learn more about Rise franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/rise-biscuits-chicken .

About Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand the #22 spot on Fast Casual’s 2021 ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list and was also ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine. Rise currently operates 16 locations in six states, with over 100 units in development in major U.S. media markets. For more information, visit https://risebiscuitschicken.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from single unit businesses to the successful restaurant brands they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion dollars in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

