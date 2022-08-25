Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken Announces Plans for Gaithersburg Location

Nation’s leading biscuits and fried chicken concept set to open third Maryland location

Chapel Hill, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken , the nation’s fastest-growing biscuits and fried chicken restaurant is building on the success of its Columbia and Towson eateries with a third Maryland location set to open in Gaithersburg, Maryland in Fall 2022.

The new store, located at 16248 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 is the third location for father and son franchisees Francis & Christopher Kirley.

“After the success Rise has enjoyed so far in Maryland and we’re excited to bring the brand to more people in the city,” said Ken Priest, CFO of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken. “The Kirley’s are just some of the many successful franchisees that are helping Rise expand our national footprint.”

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is slated for record expansion following another year of franchisee success. With plans for at least 20 new corporate locations currently under development, Rise will aim to more than double its current footprint in 2022 with new stores planned for Kansas, California, Tennessee, Florida and more.

Named to QSR magazine’s 40/40 List for 2021: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals , Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken attracts franchisees looking for a solid investment that also offers a stellar corporate culture and work/life balance.

Rise is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States. To learn more about Rise franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/rise-biscuits-chicken .

About Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand the #22 spot on Fast Casual’s 2021 ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list and was also ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine. Rise currently operates 16 locations in six states, with over 100 units in development in major U.S. media markets. For more information, visit https://risebiscuitschicken.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from single unit businesses to the successful restaurant brands they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion dollars in revenue to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400

