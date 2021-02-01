Rise Named to QSR Magazine’s Annual 40/40 List

The “Best Dang Biscuit” concept is recognized as ‘the next big thing’ in the quick-service breakfast landscape

Durham, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken , the nation’s fastest growing biscuits and fried chicken concept, was named to QSR magazine’s 40/40 List , a signature report produced annually by the leading industry publication. Now in its fifth year, the 40/40 List highlights 40 emerging limited-service restaurant companies with fewer than 40 locations that have potential to become the next big thing.

“The better-breakfast category remains largely untapped, with plenty of space between coffee-and-doughnut concepts and full-service breakfast-and-brunch joints,” says Sam Oches, editorial director of Food News Media, publisher of QSR. “Rise has a great opportunity to fill that void, serving premium breakfast options quickly to customers on the go. There will no doubt be pent-up demand for that kind of business after the pandemic, which is one of the reasons why we included Rise on the 40/40 List. Its potential is huge.”

Weighing brand performance, menu innovation, uniqueness of model, and buzz-worthiness, QSR editors choose from among hundreds of submissions every year in selecting an entirely new crop of quick-service and fast-casual restaurant concepts that are resetting the restaurant paradigm and driving the industry forward.

Rise has risen to the top of the pack as a franchise to watch. In a time where prime real-estate locations are plentiful and affordable Rise already has a protocol to convert existing units quickly and inexpensively. Conversions to Rise benefit franchisees and the communities they serve by filling an empty space with delicious and affordable menu options and proving job opportunities. Tulsa, Oklahoma, franchisees who signed a five-unit deal last year utilized that protocol to open their first location within six months from signing the lease.

Rise is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Rise is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Rise, visit https://fransmart.com/rise-biscuits-chicken .

To learn more about this year’s 40/40 List from QSR magazine, read “ The 40/40 List for 2021: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals .”

About QSR Magazine

QSR magazine is a thought leader for the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industries, delivering news and insights to restaurant owners, executives, managers, chefs, franchisees, and more. Now in its 24th year of publication, QSR takes seriously its role in promoting industry values through its award-winning editorial content. For more information, visit QSRmagazine.com.

About Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand the #27 spot on Fast Casual’s 2016 ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list, and was also ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine. Rise currently operates 16 locations in six states, with over 100 units in development in major U.S. media markets. For more information, visit https://risebiscuitschicken.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Christine Pedraza

Fransmart

cgolden@fransmart.com

703-717-5623

The post Rise Named to QSR Magazine’s Annual 40/40 List first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.