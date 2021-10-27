Rise Makes Debut in The Golden State with First Location in Southern California

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken officially has locations from coast to coast as the chain signs its first lease in Thousand Oaks, California, and continues rapid growth across the U.S.

Thousand Oaks, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken , the nation’s fastest-growing biscuits and fried chicken concept, is coming soon to the state of California for the first time with a signed lease for a new location in the Conejo Valley Plaza shopping center in Thousand Oaks, California. Previously a Jack’s Donuts, the new Rise restaurant will be a second-generation site located at 1408 N. Moorpark Rd. Franchisee Bill Propster, an industry veteran who built his career operating Domino’s Pizza locations, signed a multi-unit deal with Rise and plans to open additional locations in Santa Clarita and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

“There really is nothing like Rise in California. The food is amazing and unique to this area, and now that we’ve secured a great conversion location, I’m excited to be that much closer to finally bringing Rise to the Thousand Oaks community,” said Propster. “Not only was it a low-cost conversion from a former restaurant, but the location has new flooring, upgraded electricity and the landlord will be installing new air conditioning.”

Rise’s flagship location in downtown Durham, North Carolina, found success in cutting labor costs and increasing profits from the installation of a unique, heated locker system and touchscreen ordering kiosk over the past year. The Thousand Oaks Rise will be the first franchise location to operate its restaurant with the same locker technology.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to officially be a coast-to-coast brand and share our delicious Southern chicken and biscuits concept with customers across the nation,” said CEO and owner of Rise, Tom Ferguson. “Franchisees are noticing we’ve built a tremendously efficient operational model into the Rise concept that has not only saved us in labor but also helped us increase our overall sales.”

Recently named to QSR magazine’s 40/40 List for 2021: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals , Rise is partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand.

“In today’s market climate, a low-cost conversion can not only save a franchisee a ton of money but can also boost ROI unimaginably,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “There are a lot of second-generation spaces available, and Rise is the perfect concept to put in one of these locations due to its flexible footprint and low-cost labor model.”

Rise is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States. To learn more about Rise franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/rise-biscuits-chicken .

Rise was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand the #22 spot on Fast Casual’s 2021 ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list, and was also ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine. Rise currently operates 16 locations in six states, with over 100 units in development in major U.S. media markets. For more information, visit https://risebiscuitschicken.com .

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

