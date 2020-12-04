Rise Continues Growth, First of Five Tulsa, Oklahoma Locations Open This Weekend

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, fastest growing biscuit and chicken fast casual chain, announces the grand opening of 16th location nationwide as the brand continues growth amid the crisis

Tulsa, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken , the nation’s fastest growing biscuits and fried chicken concept, is opening its 16th location in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s popular Cherry Street District. Located at 1520 E 15th St., this Rise location is operated by franchisees Dr. Parker Simon and his partner Bradley Turney as the first of five units they will open in the area. They will be celebrating the grand opening on Saturday, December 5 by donating 10% of sales that day to a local nonprofit organization, Emergency Infant Services .

“This is big news for franchising, as the Tulsa deal carried forward without hesitation despite this time of unpredictability for many investors. Dr. Simon has a long-term investor’s mindset and he is well-positioned to develop the Rise brand,” said Tom Ferguson, Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken Founder and CEO. “Rise has always sought opportunities to leverage conversions when opening new locations and the Cherry Street location is a prime example of a successful one.”

Rise has risen to the top of the pack as a franchise to watch. In a time where prime real-estate locations are plentiful and affordable Rise already has a protocol to convert existing units quickly and inexpensively. Conversions to Rise benefit franchisees and the communities they serve by filling an empty space with delicious and affordable menu options and proving job opportunities.

“We desire to be a part of the solution and help provide future jobs to our displaced U.S. working family,” said Dr. Simon, Neonatologist and new Rise franchisee. “It is likely that the restaurant industry will be forever changed after the current crisis has abated. Rise is well-positioned for grab and go, delivery and catering. As a company, Rise is willing and able to tackle new concepts, like their shared cloud kitchen and innovative third-party delivery. We are proud to be members of this team.”

Rise is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Rise is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Rise, visit https://fransmart.com/rise-biscuits-chicken .

About Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Rise was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique chicken sandwiches, biscuit and donut offerings and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand the #27 spot on Fast Casual’s 2016 ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list, and was also ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine. Rise currently operates 16 locations in six states, with over 100 units in development in major U.S. media markets. For more information, visit https://risebiscuitschicken.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Contact:

Christine Pedraza

Fransmart

cgolden@fransmart.com

703-717-5623

The post Rise Continues Growth, First of Five Tulsa, Oklahoma Locations Open This Weekend first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.