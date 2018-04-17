Rise Biscuits Donuts Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Kansas City Metro Area

Rise Biscuits Donuts, known for its crave-worthy comfort food made with premium ingredients, has signed a multi-unit franchise deal to open five stores over the next five years in the greater Kansas City area.

The Deal Will Bring 5 New Stores In The Next 5 Years To Both Sides Of The State Line

Durham, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Rise Biscuits Donuts, the nation’s fastest growing biscuits and donuts chain known for its crave-worthy food made with premium ingredients, has announced a five-unit franchise deal for the greater Kansas City area. Franchisee Ryan Cook is plotting to open the new locations over the next five years, and is currently looking for real estate options in Missouri’s Jackson, Platte, and Clay counties, and Kansas’ Johnson and Douglas counties.

“I was initially drawn to Rise Biscuits Donuts because of its high-quality product and family-friendly environment, which I think will be a welcome addition to the Kansas City area,” said Cook. “The gourmet donut concept offers something for everyone, from scratch-made donuts to made-to-order sandwiches served on Rise’s famous southern biscuits and rolls.”

The one-of-a-kind biscuit and donut concept was founded in 2012 by Tom Ferguson. Armed with training from the Culinary Institute of America and a passion for serving breakfast and lunch offerings that are made-from-scratch daily, Ferguson opened the first Rise location in Durham, North Carolina. At the core of the menu are Rise’s namesake biscuits and donuts. The flaky biscuits can be eaten on their own, or cut and stuffed with premium fillings like buttermilk-brined fried chicken, crispy bacon, country sausage, egg, cheese, and more. Rise’s gourmet donuts, offered in fun flavors like Créme Brulee, Pineapple Basil, and Maple Bacon, are made with the highest quality ingredients and served fresh throughout the day.

The upcoming Kansas City locations will be the first to hit the Midwest, joining the 18 stores currently open across 8 states. Additionally, Rise has over 150 units in development to bring the concept to even more U.S. markets.

Rise Biscuits Donuts is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Rise is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Rise, visit http://www.fransmart.com/apply-for-a-rise-donuts-franchise/.

