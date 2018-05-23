Rise Biscuits Donuts Announces Bicoastal Expansion with Multi-Unit Deal in Southern California

Rise Biscuits Donuts has announced a multi-unit franchise deal for Southern California’s Ventura County and San Fernando Valley, which will officially stretch the rapidly growing brand from coast-to-coast.

The Deal Solidifies The Brand’s Bicoastal Expansion And Will Fuel Its Continued Growth Across The U.S.

Durham, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Rise Biscuits Donuts, the nation’s fastest growing biscuits and donuts chain with over 160 units in development across the country, has announced a multi-unit franchise deal for Southern California that will officially stretch the brand from coast-to-coast. Franchisee Bill Propster, an industry veteran who built a career operating Domino’s locations for 6 years, is plotting locations for San Fernando Valley and Ventura County, hoping to open at least one Rise store per year.

“Rise’s craveworthy food has already gained a huge national following that continues to grow each day, and while Southern California has a lot of trendy and notable concepts, the one that’s missing is Rise Biscuits Donuts,” says Propster. “I’m thrilled to be re-entering the restaurant franchising industry with such an innovative brand, and have full confidence that Rise’s namesake biscuit and donut offerings will be a welcome addition to Southern California.”

Rise Biscuits Donuts was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ the Rise menu boasts unique biscuit creations and rotating donut flavors like Créme Brulee, Pineapple Basil, and Maple Bacon. Their signature flaky biscuits can be enjoyed on their own, or cut and stuffed with premium fillings like buttermilk-brined fried chicken, crispy bacon, country sausage, egg, cheese, and more. All of Rise’s offerings are made with the highest quality ingredients throughout the day, ensuring guests are able to enjoy fresh biscuits and donuts on each visit.

Since first opening as a single storefront in Durham, North Carolina, the brand has grown to include 18 stores across 8 states and has over 160 units in development. The Southern California franchise deal is the latest addition to Rise’s budding empire and solidifies the brand’s coast-to-coast takeover. Rise’s rapid growth earned the brand the #27 spot on Fast Casual’s ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list in 2016, and their namesake offering was ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine.

Rise Biscuits Donuts is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Rise is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country. To learn more about franchising with Rise, visit http://www.fransmart.com/apply-for-a-rise-donuts-franchise/.

About Rise Biscuits Donuts

Rise was founded in 2012 by Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Tom Ferguson. Described as a mixture of ‘old school, new school and our school,’ Rise serves up unique biscuit and donut flavors and is constantly rotating in new features to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Rise’s innovative concept and expansive growth earned the brand the #27 spot on Fast Casual’s 2016 ‘Top 100 Movers & Shakers’ list, and was also ranked as one of ‘The Best Biscuits In The U.S.’ by Food & Wine Magazine. Rise currently operates 18 locations in 8 states, with over 160 units in development in major U.S. media markets.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

