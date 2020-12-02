  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

RIP, James Joyce: Irish pub in Harbor East shuts down for good

December 2, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Christina Tkacik

The Harbor East pub, named in honor of the classic Irish author, opened in 2002.