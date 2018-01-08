Ringing in the New Year with Roll-A-Cover

Bethany, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Roll-A-Cover, Intl’s retractable glass enclosure installations spanned the globe in 2017. In the States, Roll-A-Cover completed a motorized retractable skylight project on the rooftop of 208 Maison in Philly’s Midtown Village, owned by Top Chef’s Sylva Senat. As a Yelp reviewer stated, “Love the aesthetic of this place. The retractable roof on the second floor is genius.” The roof can quickly open & close with the push of a button so patrons can sit under the sky in both beautiful and inclement weather conditions.

Traveling up to New England’s Beantown, Certified Meatball Company located in ‘Southie’ acquired a Roll-A-Cover motorized retractable roof, adding another dimension to this innovative dining experience. A meatball connoisseur states, “The best part of the space is absolutely the retractable roof, great touch.” When in Boston, Certified Meatball Company is a must visit.

Traveling outside of Washington, D.C. to Tysons Corner, VA, Greenhouse Bistro expanded their restaurant with the addition of a Roll-A-Cover retractable lean-to enclosure. This farm-to-table dining experience includes a craft beer bar, a tea lounge, and a retractable patio enclosure that can seat its diners year-round, rain or shine.

Roll-A-Cover also made its way across the pond to The Curtain in London, England, where they covered the rooftop lounge with a custom pitched retractable enclosure for year-round use of the space. New York City go-ers know of the hip Gansevoort Hotel in the city’s Meatpacking district. Roll-A-Cover’s first New York City rooftop enclosure was at the Gansevoort Hotel, and Roll-A-Cover is now honored to have worked with hotelier Michael Achenbaum to create a year-round, exclusive rooftop space for his new London hot spot.

Roll-A-Cover has been installing retractable glass enclosures for over a decade so that restaurant owners can utilize their valuable revenue producing outdoor space not only when the weather is pleasant, but year-round. Why lose this area to bad weather! In beautiful weather, the enclosure can easily open. However, should it start to rain, your customers will stay because you can quickly close the roof. With Roll-A-Cover, you can have the best of both worlds.

Roll-A-Cover looks forward to working with new clients in 2018!

