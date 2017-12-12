Ring In The New Year With All Day Fun Main Event

4 p.m. prize-filled balloon drop, half-price games after 10 p.m., and more set for New Year’s Eve

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Everyone loves a festive New Year’s Eve party and no one does it better than Main Event Entertainment. This year, the ultimate entertainment destination is delivering FUN all day long with a variety of unique and exciting activities.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, all participating Main Event Entertainment locations will be offering a special New Year’s Eve Package that includes:

All-you-can-play activities: bowling, billiards, laser tag and much more

Choice of adult entrée or kid’s meal

Unlimited fountain drinks

Free gelato ice cream

Main Event is offering two versions of this New Year’s Eve special – an All Day Package (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for $39.95 for adults and $29.95 for children and an All Night Package (5 p.m. to 1 a.m.) for $44.95 for adults and $34.95 for children.

At 4 p.m., there will be a prize-filled balloon drop with hundreds of small gifts and goodies for guests to enjoy. Of course, it’s not a party without pictures, so be sure to visit the interactive photo booth to capture your end-of-year memories.

To ring in the New Year, guests of all ages can enjoy half-price games after 10 p.m. and adults will receive a complimentary glass of champagne for the midnight toast.

“There’s no place better for families, friends and young adults to end 2017 on a FUN note than at Main Event,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “We look forward to having guests celebrate in our relaxed, casual environment. Prize giveaways, laser tag, bowling, half-price games and more – it’s going to be an unforgettable way to say farewell to the old and hello to the new.”

There is no cover fee and reservations are not required to attend Main Event’s New Year’s Eve party. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, a high ropes adventure course, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed café or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has five new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

