Ring in 2018 at these Lehigh Valley restaurants

Ring in 2018 with great food and friends at one of the many Lehigh Valley area restaurants offering New Year’s Eve meals. Here are some suggestions (reservations recommended or required):

187 Rue Principale, Emmaus: Four-course menu, $75, highlighted by a third course of pan-roasted filet mignon, butter-poached lobster, truffle risotto, roasted king trumpet mushrooms and broccoli rabe, 5 p.m. to midnight. A la carte available.

Beck’s Land & Sea House, Bushkill Township: Holiday menu with entrees including bronzed Chilean sea bass, filet mignon, seared truffle scallops, 8-ounce South African cold water lobster tail stuffed with crab imperial and more, 3-10 p.m. Prices vary.

Borderline Restaurant, Bethlehem: Holiday specials, including Brazilian lobster tail, chicken Chesapeake, king cut prime rib and roast duck ala orange, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Grille 3501, South Whitehall Township: Four-course menu, $89, with entrée choices of filet mignon, lobster tails, lamb chops, halibut and veal medallions.

The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, Allentown: Three-course menu with main dish choices of house-made carrot ravioli, short rib, swordfish and more, 5-11 p.m. $85, includes glass of champagne.

McCoole’s Arts & Events Place, Quakertown: Four-course menu with entrée choices of eggplant francaise, jumbo lump crab cakes, maple-glazed salmon, poulet ala crème sauteed, queen-cut prime ribeye and seafood lasagna, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $75, includes live music, party favors and champagne toast.

Point Phillips Hotel, Moore Township: Special brunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (3 p.m. to close) menus, with highlights including crème brulee French toast, smoked brisket hash, lobster roll, pork belly tacos, filet mignon and twin quarter-pound lobster tails. Prices vary.

Randall’s on the Orchard, Orefield: Holiday menu with entrees including Chilean sea bass Chesapeake, loin lamb chops, surf and turf, veal chop au poivre and more. Prices vary.

The Meadow of Saucon Valley, Lower Saucon Township: Masquerade Twilight Ball with buffet of filet mignon, jumbo lump crab cakes, lobster mac and cheese, assorted desserts and more, 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. $125, includes live music, open bar, champagne toast and party favors.

Shanty on 19th, Allentown: Holiday menu with lobster bisque, pistachio-crusted lamb lollipops, stuffed flounder, surf and turf and more. Prices vary.

The Shelby, Lower Macungie Township: Four-course menu with entrée choices of lobster, Asian braised short rib, prime rib, pan-seared swordfish and crispy airline chicken, 4-11 p.m. $65, includes glass of champagne.

Stoke Coal Fire Pizza, Easton: Family-style options (serving two to three people) such as eggplant rollatini, lemon chicken, roasted filet mignon and sausage and pepper pie. Seatings at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Prices vary.

Tavern at the Sun Inn, Bethlehem: New Year’s Eve menu, featuring braised beef crostini, salmon, New York strip, almond-crusted chicken, chocolate cherry bread pudding and more. $115 per couple, includes drink or cocktail.

The View at Morgan Hill, Williams Township: Four-course menu, $45, with entrée choices of angus short rib, French chicken breast, porcini mushroom ravioli and sea scallops, 5-8 p.m. Buffet and passed hors d’oeuvres, $65 (includes music and champagne toast), highlighted by lobster bisque, Scottish salmon, pork and cabbage and bacon-wrapped filet mignon, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Other restaurants offering holiday features include 1774 Grille & Tap in Hellertown, Blue Grillhouse and Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar in Bethlehem Township, Buddy V’s Ristorante and Tocci’s Tailgaters Pub & Grill in Bethlehem, Curious Goods at the Bake Oven Inn in Germansville, House & Barn in Emmaus, Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township, Melt and Top Cut in Center Valley, Newburg Inn Grillhouse & Bar in Lower Nazareth Township, Old Mill Family Restaurant in Pen Argyl, Riegelsville Inn, Riverside Bar & Grill in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Slopeside Pub and Grill in Lower Towamensing Township and Union and Finch in Allentown.

