Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza Continues South Florida Expansion With Newest Area Location Coming Soon

Stamford, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza , a beloved, New England-based pizzeria renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon.

With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and Stefanija Mintz are the local community members who will own and operate the restaurant. They are currently seeking out real estate for their first Riko’s location in the Pompano Beach/ Fort Lauderdale area. This will be the second South Florida Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza after the company opened its first location in Jupiter earlier this year.

“When we learned that Riko’s was available to franchise, we didn’t think twice about this amazing opportunity. We wanted to bring this unique and original concept where people were missing out,” said Jordan. “We thought, what better place than South Florida to open up a Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza establishment.”

Crafted with a proprietary baking process that delivers the ultimate thin-crust crunch, each of Riko’s pizzas use the highest-quality ingredients, including spicy homemade hot oil and stinger peppers for its Hot Oil Pizza. Additionally, each order of Oven Baked Wings is accompanied by one of Riko’s signature Wing Sauces. For those looking for something lighter, the company’s thin crust makes the perfect base for its Salad Pizzas, which feature any number of fresh salads atop Riko’s baked pizza crusts.

Along with thin crust pizzas, wings and salads, Riko’s forthcoming area restaurant, like each Riko’s across the country, will feature desserts, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie and Lemon Marscapone Cake, and a robust bar area with signature cocktails, perfect for those looking to enjoy a drink while watching any number of the restaurant’s TVs.

About Riko’s

Riko’s Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind restaurant that serves thin-crust pizzas, with locations in Fairfield County, CT, New York, and Florida. Riko’s brings something new to the table, and it’s not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Those interested in joining the Riko’s Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at steve@rikospizza.com, or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com .

