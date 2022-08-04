Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza Announces Opening of First Florida Location

Company’s Famous Hot Oil Pizza and Other Guest Favorites Come to Jupiter

Stamford, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza , a beloved, New England-based pizzeria renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced the August 5 grand opening of its newest and southernmost restaurant located in Jupiter, Florida at 560 US-1. The location will be open Monday through Friday from 10am until 10pm, Saturday from 11am until 10pm, and Sunday from 11am until 9pm.

Crafted with a proprietary baking process that delivers the ultimate thin-crust crunch, each of Riko’s pizzas use the highest-quality ingredients, including spicy homemade hot oil for its Hot Oil Pizza. Additionally, each order of Oven Baked Wings is accompanied by Riko’s signature sweet, spicy and zesty Wing Sauce. For those looking for something lighter, the company’s thin crust makes the perfect base for its Salad Pizzas, which feature any number of fresh salads atop Riko’s baked pizza crusts.

“Once we tried Riko’s unique style of thin-crust pizzas, we were hooked,” said Amanda Christie, the local franchisee, who, along with husband Mike Christie, will own and operate Riko’s Jupiter restaurant. “We’re looking forward to bringing to Jupiter the one-of-a-kind flavors that have made the brand a household name across the northeast.”

Along with thin-crust pizzas, wings and salads, Riko’s Jupiter will feature desserts, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie and Lemon Mascarpone Cake, and a robust bar area with signature cocktails, perfect for those looking to enjoy a drink while watching any number of the restaurant’s TVs.

About Riko’s

Riko’s Pizza is a unique and one-of-a-kind “thin crust” pizzeria with locations in Fairfield County, CT, New York, and Florida. Riko’s brings something new to the table, and it’s not just their delicious thin crust pizza. Those interested in joining the Riko’s Pizza family as a franchise operator can learn more by calling Steve Gardner at 201-873-2463, emailing him at steve@rikospizza.com, or visiting https://rikosfranchise.com .

