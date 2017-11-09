Rick Bayless spending Fridays at Fonda Frontera

Fonda Frontera (1471 N. Milwaukee Ave.) will feature a special guest chef in the kitchen, Friday nights in November.

His name is Rick Bayless. We hear good things.

Bayless, more typically a presence at Frontera Grill/Topolobampo and Lena Brava on Friday nights, will be front and center at Fonda Frontera at 6:30 p.m. this Friday and Nov. 17 and 24.

"Occasionally, it's nice to get out of downtown and just have fun in the kitchen," Bayless said in a release. "I can promise some different, delicious and downright joyful tacos. These tacos will be unlike anything else I've ever done."

This Friday, for instance, Bayless has promised octopus carnitas tacos, smoked brisket with salsa negra and roasted chicken with maitake mushrooms and jalapeno crema.

Beers from Bayless' Cruz Blanca Cerveceria also will be served; this will be the first time Cruz Blanca's beers will be poured anywhere but Randolph Street.

