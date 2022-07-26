Rich Products Adds Decadent Dessert Pizza Slices and Parfaits to Individually Wrapped Portfolio for Limited Service Restaurants

( RestaurantNews.com ) Rich Products introduces enticingly indulgent OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP

Brownie Dessert Pizzas and Parfaits that will satisfy the sweet tooth of Limited Service customers seeking individually wrapped treats. Made with REESE’S and HERSHEY’S candies, the fully finished Brownie Dessert Pizzas are packed with familiar, favorite ingredients that will score on consumer appeal and premium taste. The Parfaits, available in strawberry and chocolate, layer decadent cake, icing, and rich filling to satisfy every on-the-go craving.

Fully finished and ready to serve, these turnkey solutions will save operators time and cut down on labor costs, while delivering on superior taste and quality.

The single serve portions are individually wrapped with visual appeal to satisfy every sweet tooth.

“Irresistible OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP

desserts are ideal for operators who want to offer delicious indulgence, yet are challenged with limited labor,” explains Janice Larson, Customer Marketing Manager, Rich Products. “These Brownie Dessert Pizzas and Parfaits are fully finished, so operators simply thaw and serve them. Rich’s fully finished individually wrapped options are perfect for inspiring impulse purchases and creating cravings that will keep customers coming back.”

To drive repeat visits, it’s important for operators to offer a variety of safely packaged, easy- to-eat sweet options.

OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP

Brownie Dessert Pizzas will encourage orders with candies that consumers know and love: HERSHEY’S and REESE’S. The exclusive chocolate chip brownie dessert pizza includes either crushed REESE’S or HERSHEY’S chips and is pre- packaged in 2-ounce servings, 48 per case, with a 30-day refrigerated shelf life.

REESE’S is the #1 selling candy brand in the U.S.1 and the #3 branded ingredient on dessert menus.2 HERSHEY’S is the second most powerful brand, liked or loved by 84% of consumers.2

OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP

Parfaits are another instant indulgence, enticing consumers with layers of moist cake, rich vanilla icing, and either a sweet strawberry filling or luscious chocolate icing. Featuring tasteful, convenient packaging, these buzz-worthy, on-trend parfaits arrive frozen, 8 per case, with a 365-day shelf life and a refrigerated shelf life of 10 days. Simply thaw and serve.

The four new delicious and convenient OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP

desserts are:

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Dessert Pizza is a rich, fudgy brownie base baked with creamy REESE’S Cups and finished with an icing drizzle.

is a rich, fudgy brownie base baked with creamy REESE’S Cups and finished with an icing drizzle. Chocolate Chip Brownie Dessert Pizza is an indulgent slice of chewy, fudge brownie pizza containing HERSHEY’S chocolate chip pieces, topped with a ganache drizzle and elegant chocolate curls.

is an indulgent slice of chewy, fudge brownie pizza containing HERSHEY’S chocolate chip pieces, topped with a ganache drizzle and elegant chocolate curls. Chocolate Parfait combines irresistible tiers of chocolate cake, vanilla icing, and rich chocolate icing layered together as a decadent dessert in a 4-ounce cup.

combines irresistible tiers of chocolate cake, vanilla icing, and rich chocolate icing layered together as a decadent dessert in a 4-ounce cup. Strawberry Parfait is a decadent layering of vanilla cake, vanilla icing, and naturally flavored strawberry filling in a 5- ounce dessert cup.

These new indulgences join Rich’s comprehensive portfolio of individually wrapped offerings, which includes cookies, brownies, and a wide range of OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP

Parfait Cups, such as banana pudding, cookies ‘n crème and chocolate mousse.

For details about Rich’s individually wrapped sweets, operators should contact their Rich’s sales representative or visit www.richsusa.com .

Meet Rich’s Foodservice

Rich’s is a family-owned food company built around the belief that inspiration can transform a business. We’re invested in your long-term success, helping you win today — and plan for tomorrow. Our commitment to developing foodservice solutions shines through in the quality, versatility, value, safety and convenience in our ever-evolving catalog of product offerings. Operating in over 100 countries, our customers trust us to supply the finest toppings and icings, pizza and flatbreads, cookies and cakes, breads and rolls, sweet goods, BBQ, meatballs, appetizers and snacks, as well as gluten-free and plant- based products. Beyond our innovative products, a partnership with Rich’s provides a solution-based approach — fueled by our industry-unique culinary team of CIA-trained chefs, and the insight and experience that comes with 75 years of success. Rich’s® — Infinite Possibilities. One Family. Learn more at RichsFoodservice.com .

