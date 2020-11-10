RibCrib Launches Customer Loyalty Program

Earn rewards, exclusive deals, surprises and more with every RibCrib purchase

Tulsa, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) RibCrib , the iconic Oklahoma-based BBQ joint, announced the launch of its new ‘RibCrib Rewards’ loyalty program across the brand’s eight state radius. The new program, powered by Thanx, allows customers to earn progress toward rewards and exclusive offers with every purchase.

To kick-off RibCrib Rewards, each guest who signs up and completes profile registration will receive a free BBQ sandwich and side through the end of the year.

Guests earn rewards simply by making a RibCrib purchase whenever they dine in or order online through ribcrib.com . Keeping track of rewards is easy and accrual is automatic when users link a credit card to their account. For those who prefer not to link a card, receipts can be uploaded after each purchase. Either way, every purchase earns progress toward their next reward, and can be easily tracked within the all-new RibCrib app – available as a free download on both IOS and Android platforms.

“We’re excited to offer RibCrib Rewards at last. It’s a ‘thank you’ to our loyal fans that will continue to add value and engage with the communities where we have restaurants,” said Garrett Mills, President and CEO of RibCrib and Chandler Hospitality Group. “RibCrib has some of the most loyal customers around and we’re happy to give them even more reasons to keep coming back for the good stuff.”

About RibCrib

Founded in 1992 by Bret Chandler, RibCrib began in Tulsa, Okla., with nothing but a smoker, a shack and a recipe for mouthwatering barbecue slow smoked the old-fashioned way. The shack was a retrofitted old house and the menu only offered five meat options and two sides. Twenty-eight years later, RibCrib boasts 60 locations in eight states, offering a comprehensive menu of hickory-smoked meats served in sandwiches, dinners, salads and combination platters. Open daily for lunch and dinner, RibCrib’s mouthwatering barbecue is perfect for dining in, carryout, delivery or catering. For more information about RibCrib and its unique approach to barbecue, visit www.ribcrib.com .

Media Contact:

Chad Cohen

chad@seedprcommunications.com

786-417-5769

The post RibCrib Launches Customer Loyalty Program first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.