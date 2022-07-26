Rib & Chop House Signs Lease for Great Falls Location

Leading Rocky Mountain Hospitality Concept Looks to Open in Early 2023

Bozeman, MT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rib & Chop House , Finally Restaurant Group’s flagship concept known for its sizzling comfort food and Louisiana-inspired flavors, announced today it has signed a lease to bring its signature Rocky Mountain Hospitality to Great Falls, Montana.

The 5,000-plus square-foot restaurant will be located at 21 3rd St. North, in Great Falls. The restaurant, which plans to open in late Q1, 2023, will offer 225 seats, including a 1,200 square-foot outdoor patio, with seating for 40. Located on the ground floor of the remodeled 1914 Wells Fargo building, the historic charm remains, with the original bank vault still located in the basement.

“We’re thrilled to bring our style of sizzling comfort food to downtown Great Falls, and are excited about this location specifically, as we feel it’s ideally situated for inviting customers in to experience our signature offerings,” said Yaron Goldman, CEO of Rib & Chop House. “Rib & Chop House truly has something for everyone. Whether it’s our iconic Certified Angus Beef® offerings like our Famous Filet, Ribs, robust wine and cocktail list, or even family-friendly entrees like pizza and burgers. We’re looking forward to welcoming the Great Falls community in shortly.”

The Rib & Chop House is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for its guests with a timeless approach to bringing together family and friends. Providing something for everyone, with great food and fantastic service in an environment that’s both high-end and approachable, The Rib & Chop House serves up sizzling comfort food with a dash of Louisiana flare and heaps of Rocky Mountain hospitality. It was founded in 2001 and is owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group in Bozeman, Montana, which also owns the Accomplice Beverage Company – the craft brewery that supplies the distinct beer & wine to restaurants throughout the Midwest.

About Rib & Chop House

