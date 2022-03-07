Rib & Chop House Expands First-of-its-Kind ‘Royalty Card’ Program To All Locations

Bozeman, MT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rib & Chop House , Finally Restaurant Group’s flagship concept known for its sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, announced today that it will offer its unique loyalty program at all of it locations across Wyoming, Montana, Utah and Colorado. Scheduled to launch on March 15th, the expanded availability of the $600 ‘Royalty Card’ follows a successful introduction at Rib & Chop House’s Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming, restaurants.

The outstanding value of the ‘Royalty Card’ was overwhelmingly popular with guests, who received not only the full $600 value of the card, but also a 10% discount on food, liquor, beer and wine. Even better, membership guarantees enrollees priority waitlist status, ensuring the first available table is theirs when they arrive. There are a limited number of memberships at each restaurant, making the offer even more appealing.

Benefits include:

$600 in gift cards annually

Priority waitlist status

10% off food, liquor, beer and wine

Branded steak knife set

Free birthday entrée, gifts and more

“The enthusiasm at our Cheyenne and Laramie locations for the Royalty Card has been incredible,” said Yaron Goldman, CEO of Finally Restaurant Group. “Guests love the reduced line wait, along with the discounts on food, liquor, beer and wine. It only makes sense for us to expand the program, so each of our guests can enjoy the benefits.”

Providing something for everyone, with great food and fantastic service in an environment that’s both high-end and approachable, The Rib & Chop House serves up sizzling comfort food with a dash of Louisiana flare and heaps of Rocky Mountain hospitality.

For more information on the Royalty Card, visit www.ribandchophouse.com .

About Rib & Chop House

Offering certified Angus Beef, fresh seafood, Southern-inspired flavors and craft cocktails, The Rib & Chop House is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for its guests with a timeless approach to bringing together family and friends. Providing something for everyone, with great food and fantastic service in an environment that’s both high-end and approachable, The Rib & Chop House serves up sizzling comfort food with a dash of Louisiana flare and heaps of Rocky Mountain hospitality. It was founded in 2001 and is owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group in Bozeman, Montana, which also owns the Accomplice Beverage Company – the craft brewery that supplies the distinct beer & wine to restaurants throughout the Mid-West. The Rib & Chop House takes pride in bringing its elevated restaurant concept to exceptional small towns, as well as supporting local sports teams and community initiatives.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Media for Rib & Chop House

949-981-0757

josh@fikacollective.com

The post Rib & Chop House Expands First-of-its-Kind ‘Royalty Card’ Program To All Locations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.