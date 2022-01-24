Rib & Chop House Elevates the Loyalty Program: Royalty Card Takes Rocky Mountain Hospitality to the Next Level

Bozeman, MT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rib & Chop House , Finally Restaurant Group’s flagship concept known for its sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, today announced a new loyalty program that promises to elevate the guest dining experience with a remarkable array of premium benefits.

Available now, the $600 Royalty Card is a truly astounding offer, providing not only its equal value in gift cards, but also a 10% discount on food, liquor, beer and wine. Even better, it guarantees enrollees priority waitlist status, ensuring the first available table is theirs when they arrive. There are a limited number of memberships at each restaurant, making the offer even more appealing. Benefits include:

$600 in gift cards annually

Priority waitlist status

10% off food, liquor, beer and wine

Branded steak knife set

Free birthday entrée, gifts and more

“Earlier this year we tested the Royalty Card at two Rib & Chop House locations, and it was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from our guests,” said Yaron Goldman, CEO of Finally Restaurant Group. “No waiting in line, coupled with a 10% discount on food, liquor, beer & wine is something everyone can benefit from. From steak-and-wine lovers, to families looking to enjoy a relaxing meal together, the Royalty Card has broad appeal.”

For more information on the Royalty Card, visit www.ribandchophouse.com .

About Rib & Chop House

Offering certified Angus Beef, fresh seafood, Southern-inspired flavors and craft cocktails, The Rib & Chop House is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for its guests with a timeless approach to bringing together family and friends. Providing something for everyone, with great food and fantastic service in an environment that’s both high-end and approachable, The Rib & Chop House serves up sizzling comfort food with a dash of Louisiana flare and heaps of Rocky Mountain hospitality. It was founded in 2001 and is owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group in Bozeman, Montana, which also owns the Accomplice Beverage Company – the craft brewery that supplies the distinct beer & wine to restaurants throughout the Mid-West. The Rib & Chop House takes pride in bringing its elevated restaurant concept to exceptional small towns, as well as supporting local sports teams and community initiatives.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

Media for Rib & Chop House

949-981-0757

josh@fikacollective.com

