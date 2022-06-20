Rib & Chop House Billings’ Restaurant Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Celebration and Giveaways

Bozeman, MT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rib & Chop House , Finally Restaurant Group’s flagship concept known for its sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Billings restaurant, on Thursday, June 23. During the all-day celebration the restaurant will give away specialty anniversary merchandise and host raffles, including one local resident who will walk away with a $500 gift card.

“Our entire organization is grateful for the support the Billings community has shown these past 15 years,” said Yaron Goldman, CEO of Finally Restaurant Group, parent company of Rib & Chop House. “We hope the entire community will come out to celebrate, have some good food and drinks, and toast to the next 15.”

Providing something for everyone, with great food and fantastic service in an environment that’s both high-end and approachable, The Rib & Chop House serves up sizzling comfort food with a dash of Louisiana flare and heaps of Rocky Mountain hospitality.

Rib & Chop House’s signature offerings include its Famous Filet, which is the restaurant’s finest choice tenderloin, hand-cut and broiled to specifications. Another guest favorite over the years is the Cote de Boeuf; 36 ounces of bone-in certified angus beef, a french cut ribeye which is large enough for two. With ample marbling and exceptional tenderness and flavor, Rib & Chop House’s Cote de Boeuf is served on a sizzling platter with fresh herbs and garlic.

About Rib & Chop House

Offering certified Angus Beef, fresh seafood, Southern-inspired flavors and craft cocktails, The Rib & Chop House is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for its guests with a timeless approach to bringing together family and friends. Providing something for everyone, with great food and fantastic service in an environment that’s both high-end and approachable, The Rib & Chop House serves up sizzling comfort food with a dash of Louisiana flare and heaps of Rocky Mountain hospitality. It was founded in 2001 and is owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group in Bozeman, Montana, which also owns the Accomplice Beverage Company – the craft brewery that supplies the distinct beer & wine to restaurants throughout the Mid-West. The Rib & Chop House takes pride in bringing its elevated restaurant concept to exceptional small towns, as well as supporting local sports teams and community initiatives. For more information, please visit www.ribandchophouse.com .

