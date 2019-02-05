Rhapsody on Argyle brings European-influenced dishes, plus other restaurant news

Judy Pellicano fondly remembers following her Italian mother around the kitchen when she was just a young girl. From standing on a chair near the kitchen counter, where she was captivated by the flavorful food her mother prepared, her love of food blossomed.

Despite a career in the corporate world, it’s this love of food that motivated her to open Rhapsody on Argyle late last year. Pellicano said she’s inspired by restaurants she’s visited over the years, ones that are “flavorful from start to finish.” She wants to bring that same principle to Rhapsody’s European-inspired fare.

“I seek out those places that have a wonderful atmosphere and incredible food, and we’re creating that at Rhapsody,” she said.

She brought on Derek Dwyer as executive chef (Spiaggia, Nick’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill in Wilmette, ZED451 and Beelow’s Steakhouse in Lake Zurich) to help with menu development. Guests are meant to enjoy a four-course meal by picking one item out of each section, although items are available a la carte.

Start with the lobster bisque, made with a lobster cream emulsion and chunks of lobster. It’s served with brioche croutons and comes with a claw and half of a tail in the soup. Or try the grilled octopus prepared with olive oil in a sous vide for 6 1/2 hours before being finished on the grill with smoked paprika, aged balsamic, arugula and fingerling potatoes.

Then, move on to the Textures of Carrot — three iterations of carrots prepared roasted, as crispy shoestrings and as a romesco with toasted almonds and feta cheese. The Boston Wedge salad is another second-course option, made with Boston lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, aged balsamic, garlic aioli, Gorgonzola and bacon.

For the main dish, try the Canard Au Vin, made with Maple Leaf Farms duck cooked with bacon and red wine, and served with king trumpet mushrooms, carrot, turnip, celeriac and herbs. But the Day Boat Scallops — Nantucket Lightship scallops seared in a cast iron pan and finished with a Madeira wine reduction — are Pellicano’s favorite.

Don’t miss the eggnog creme brulee for dessert, or try the rich hazelnut dark chocolate truffles with Madagascar vanilla creme anglaise, dulce de leche and raspberry reduction.

The menu will change with the seasons, Pellicano said, and the restaurant is currently BYOB, while its liquor license is being approved. Dan Pellicano, Judy Pellicano’s husband and co-owner, said the same attention and care given to the food menu will be applied to the wine, beer and classic cocktail menu. The restaurant is currently dinner only, but will replace dinner with brunch on Sundays in a few weeks.

“We’re doing things slowly because we want to do it right,” Judy Pellicano said.

She’s grateful for the support from the alderman, other restaurants in the area and community members who have wandered in after seeing the lights on, said Pellicano. If all things go well, she said, she hopes to expand the restaurant beyond its current home and extend the dining room to the unit at the corner of West Argyle Street and North Sheridan Road.

“I want people to embark on a culinary journey,” Pellicano said. “I want it to be a destination. I want people to enjoy themselves and have fun and leave feeling like they had a wonderful time.”

1002 W. Argyle St., 773-769-5555, rhapsodyonargyle.com

RIVER WEST — The Chit Chat Lounge is fully open. The basement bar under The Swill Inn will serve both small- and large-format cocktails, as well as beer, wine and Champagne. Bar snacks will include togarashi fries, crispy chicken satay, smoked salmon and caviar pizza, and doughnut holes. 416 N. Desplaines St., 312-526-3952, thechitchatlounge.com

SOUTH SHORE — South Shore Brew is open and serving Metropolis coffee, pastries by ’Laine’s Bake Shop and made-to-order panini. 7101 S. Yates Blvd., 224-650-9329, instagram.com/southshorebrewchicago

UPTOWN — Lotus Seed has replaced Pho Lily and serves fried chicken wings, boba, banh mi, vermicelli bowls and spring rolls. 5100 N. Broadway, 773-564-9529

BRIDGEPORT — The family behind Nana is opening Ajo, a fast-casual Caribbean restaurant that will serve Jamaican-style jerk chicken, ropa vieja, elotes, black bean hummus and more, Block Club Chicago reported. 752 W. 33rd St.

WICKER PARK — The Delta is closed until further notice after a pipe burst inside the restaurant because of the cold weather. 1745 W. North Ave.

EDGEWATER — Andy’s Thai Kitchen closed its second location, but the original is still open in Lakeview. 6230 N. Broadway

LINCOLN PARK — Fiesta Mexicana closed after 34 years, although its Uptown location will still remain open. 2423 N. Lincoln Ave.

