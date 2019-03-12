Revolution, Three Floyds move up among nation's largest breweries

Revolution Brewing and Three Floyds Brewing both took steps forward among the nation’s largest beer companies in 2018, according to figures released Tuesday by the Brewers Association.

Revolution, which opened as a Logan Square brewpub in 2010 and launched a production facility two years later, was the 38th largest craft brewery in the United States last year and 48th largest overall.

It made 85,403 barrels of beer in 2018, a slight uptick from the previous year, when it brewed 82,500.

In 2017, Revolution was the 46th largest craft brewer and 50th overall.

Three Floyds, which opened in 1996, finished just behind Revolution in 2018, as the 39th largest craft brewer and 49th overall. Last year, the legendary Munster, Ind., brewery entered the top 50 rankings for the first time as the nation’s 45th largest craft brewer. It was not among the nation’s 50 largest overall brewers.

According to the Brewers Association, the largest breweries remained unchanged in 2018: Anheuser-Busch (which owns Chicago’s Goose Island Beer Co.), MillerCoors, Constellation, Heineken and Pabst. MillerCoors and Constellation’s beer operations are both based in Chicago.

There was similarly little turnover at the top of the craft list: D. G. Yuengling & Son, Boston Beer Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing, New Belgium Brewing and Duvel Moortgat (which owns Firestone Walker, Boulevard Brewing and Ommegang).

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

Why Goose Island dropped distribution of Honker's Ale after 24 years — and will it ever fly again? »

Beer of the Month: Amid trends and experiments, Samuel Smith's Nut Brown Ale remains timeless »

Chicago's Big Ten bars: Where to watch your favorite college team with other alumni »









