Revolution’s Order One Offers New Premium Curbside Pickup Solution with Flybuy Pickup Integration

Bellevue, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) announced a partnership with Flybuy for a technical integration between Revolution’s Order One platform and Flybuy Pickup to provide restaurants with automated alerts upon the arrival of curbside pickup customers.

Revolution’s Order One platform has previously included a curbside pickup solution with manual alerts within order confirmation once customers arrive at the restaurant locations. However, the Flybuy Pickup integration now provides chain restaurants an automated, premium solution tracking the customer journey from order submission through arrival for order pickup. The premium curbside pickup solution enables restaurants to be proactive in the order-pickup process, and creates a frictionless, seamless, and personalized experience.

“By partnering with Flybuy and integrating our Order One platform with the Flybuy Pickup platform, we provide a premium solution with superior automation enabling restaurants to offer an exceptional customer experience,” said Revolution Chief Executive Officer, Brad Duea. “Restaurants continue to face enormous operational challenges from hiring staff to reopening locations. To offset the burden, we continue to add innovative features and integrations to our Order One platform at reasonable bundled pricing eliminating transaction fees for larger multi-unit restaurant partners, and enabling restaurant enterprises to grow their off-premise business.”

Jason’s Deli is the first joint Revolution and Flybuy partner to add the technical integration for a premium Curbside Pickup experience for their customers. Curbside Pickup orders placed from the Jason’s Deli ordering site flow directly into the restaurants’ POS via Revolution’s patented POS integration (Patent # 9,805,351) for seamless fulfillment.

“Flybuy Pickup as part of our curbside pickup customer experience optimizes digital ordering opportunities for our restaurant operations and also dramatically improves convenience for our customers,” said Amy Schuster, Director of IT of Jason’s Deli.

“We are excited to partner with the innovative teams at Restaurant Revolution Technologies and Jason’s Deli to create a completely automated curbside pickup experience for customers and staff,” says Jeff Baskin, Chief Business Officer for Flybuy. “We understand that most restaurants are undergoing labor shortages right now, and with the help of Flybuy Pickup, restaurants can maximize labor efficiency by allowing staff to easily manage dine-in customers, takeout orders, and delivery.”

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is an industry innovator, multi-patented technology owner and the off- premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, Revolution provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s Ground Control delivery enablement program fulfilled by DoorDash, backend services, and data capture capabilities enable restaurants to seamlessly serve off- premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. The company’s marketplace order insertion program, Connect, allows restaurants to seamlessly submit orders from third party marketplaces directly to the POS for optimal operational efficiencies. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Radius Networks and Flybuy

The Flybuy location platform uses proprietary location technology to help companies deliver a frictionless customer experience and drive location-based transactions. The platform includes Flybuy Pickup for optimizing curbside and in-store pickup; Flybuy Tableside to improve the speed of ordering and service in-store; Flybuy Pay to conduct contactless payments and streamline the checkout and payment process; and Flybuy Drive-Thru for loyalty redemption and automating pickup in the drive-thru lane. Radius Networks, parent company to Flybuy, was established in 2011 in Washington, DC.

