Revolution Partners with Thanx to Bridge Online and Mobile Food Purchases with Customer Engagement and Loyalty

Garden Catering is first Revolution client to offer off-premise loyalty accruals via Thanx

Bellevue, WA (RestaurantNews.com) Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (Revolution) today officially announced its partnership with Thanx, Inc. which helps restaurants and retailers drive incremental revenue through personalized marketing campaigns and deeper customer loyalty.

Supported by Revolution’s Order One technology, the newly-formed partnership with Thanx adds more convenient ways for off-premise customers to order food from their favorite restaurants while earning and redeeming loyalty rewards through single sign-on. The first restaurant to take advantage of the integration is Garden Catering Restaurants (Garden Catering), a multi-unit chain with locations throughout the Northeast.

“By partnering with Thanx, we are proud to enable our restaurant clients, like Garden Catering, more convenient ways for their customers to order outside the restaurant walls that lead to additional loyalty program activity,” said Revolution CEO Brad Duea. “Providing collaborative integrations and the latest in platform innovations ensures our restaurant partners’ customers receive the best overall experience.”

Order One incorporates all customer orders, whether they were placed via web, mobile, social, phone, text or chat, directly into the restaurant’s point of sale (POS) system for optimal efficiency.

Zach Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Thanx added: “We are excited to integrate Revolution’s technology with our mobile applications where consumers can now place orders with the same account where they earn rewards and leave feedback for their favorite brands. It’s an even bigger step forward for our restaurant partners who can target customers with personalized promotions across channels.”

Beyond earning loyalty rewards through purchases made in the Thanx mobile application or as a result of a Thanx text or email promotion, Garden Catering also launched Order One to enable online orders directly from the restaurant website, www.gardencatering.com, which includes the following features:

A fully branded presentation of menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability.

The use of Intellisell, Revolution’s patent-pending suggestive menu-item selling feature increasing the average order size.

Monitoring of submitted orders by Garden Catering customers from start to finish and providing order management protection. If there’s a problem, such as credit card processing failures, Order One, along with its live issue monitoring and order resolution team, will troubleshoot in real-time and ensure customer satisfaction.

Capturing customer data for a comprehensive look at all ordering channels and necessary data to drive revenue and make crucial business decisions.

Integrated single-sign on for existing loyalty or email subscribers via Thanx

“All of us at Garden Catering are thrilled to be employing the Order One platform by Revolution, both on our website as well as incorporated into Thanx to streamline loyalty program opportunities for our customers,” said Zino Carr, Growth and Operations Strategist at Garden Catering. “With powerful digital technology in place, we will be able to offer a robust and meaningful experience which will help us to better understand and engage our customers.”

For information on Revolution and its Order One platform, visit rrtusa.com.

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash and Postmates, backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Thanx

Thanx (www.thanx.com) is the Customer Engagement solution for restaurants and retailers. As the system-of-record for customer data. Thanx delivers deeper, data-driven relationships that increase same-store sales and lifetime value from top customers and acquires more who look like them. Creating long-term loyalty is about far more than rewards which is why Thanx combines customer feedback, referral marketing and segmented, multi-channel and real-time messaging into a single platform. As a result, Thanx turns good customers into raving fans and measures the impact of every customer communication in measurable incremental revenue generated through deep integrations with credit card networks and points of sale. Thanx is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, was founded in 2011, and is financially backed by some of the best venture capitalists in the industry including Sequoia Capital.