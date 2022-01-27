Revolution Partners with Grubhub for Streamlined Delivery Order Integration

Revolution’s Connect enhances operations for restaurant enterprises by funneling delivery orders directly into their existing POS system

Southlake, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) announced a partnership with Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, for direct delivery order integration into a restaurant’s location-specific POS system. The partnership provides a direct integration between the Grubhub marketplace (online or native app) and Revolution’s Connect service, by allowing restaurants who participate in Revolution Connect to receive orders from Grubhub’s marketplace directly into their specific Point-of-sale (POS).

Revolution’s Connect consolidates and simplifies the management of menus and restaurant operation information (locations, hours, pricing, etc.) for third-party delivery marketplaces like Grubhub, streamlining processes and order flow and eliminating the need to manage multiple tablets and manually re-enter orders. These efficiencies eliminate the likelihood of human errors and allow restaurant staff to spend less time inputting orders.

“Our Connect product provides an enormous operational benefit to restaurant organizations – especially during this unprecedented period of labor shortage within the industry. The accelerated volume related to digital and delivery orders to restaurant locations requires superior automation to minimize labor and eliminate costly errors and customer refunds,” said Brad Duea, CEO of Revolution. “With Grubhub as a partner, we add a leading delivery marketplace with a strong brand and connection with delivery customers to our Connect product and virtual brand creation partner portfolio.”

“Our restaurant partners have told us how crucial an integrated POS solution is to their operations, and we’re excited to be offering this to thousands of our partners across the country, “said Steven Delzell, director, restaurant integration partnerships at Grubhub. “We’ve expanded our POS integration capabilities over the last year, and this partnership with Revolution furthers our work to equip restaurants of all sizes with the tools that will make their jobs easier so that they can focus on great customer service.”

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is an industry innovator, multi-patented technology owner and the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, Revolution provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s Ground Control delivery enablement program fulfilled by third-party delivery services, backend services, and data capture capabilities enable restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. The company’s marketplace order insertion program, Connect, allows restaurants to seamlessly submit orders from third party marketplaces directly to the POS for optimal operational efficiencies. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

