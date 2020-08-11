Revolution Expands IP Portfolio with Newly Issued 7th Technology Patent

New patent covers ordering dashboards and analytics; IP portfolio also includes POS integration, group ordering, and order management patents.

Bellevue, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) today announced its ownership of patent #10,679,278 (the 278 patent) for dynamic ordering dashboards from its Order One platform. The ‘278 patent is the 7th issued patent in a portfolio of intellectual property that covers a variety of innovative systems and features covering all aspects of off-premise ordering, management and analytics.

“Since inception, one of our guiding principles has been to support the optimization of operational processes related to off-premise order submission and flow. It’s not a principle shared by many other providers – especially third-party delivery services,” said Revolution CEO Brad Duea. “Innovating and expanding our patent portfolio related to ordering systems, POS integration and features like group ordering continues to support our mission to grow the off-premise business of our multi-unit restaurant enterprise partners.”

Beyond the recent issued patent, Revolution’s Order One platform has expanded to include a variety of newer features to better support restaurant enterprises in thriving beyond the current COVID-19 health pandemic. The Order One platform (which includes digital ordering products Order One Maverick and Order One Enterprise) has added expanded Google Tags and Analytics support, broader promotional offers and discounts enhancements, meal bundling, and alcohol sales functionality.

Order One is an unified omni-channel ordering platform that incorporates all customer orders, whether they were placed via web, mobile, social, phone, text or chat, directly into the restaurant’s POS. Order One is an innovative leader in the digital ordering space and includes the following features:

A fully branded presentation of menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability.

Ground Control delivery enablement capabilities providing customers the opportunity to order directly from the restaurant’s website and opt for delivery fulfilled by third party delivery services like DoorDash without the use of tablets that require data re-entry.

Monitoring of submitted orders from start to finish and providing order management protection. If there’s a problem, such as credit card processing failure, Order One, along with its live issue monitoring and order resolution team, will troubleshoot in real-time and ensure customer satisfaction.

Capturing customer data for a comprehensive look at all ordering channels and necessary data to drive revenue and make crucial business decisions.

Repeat ordering capabilities for customers to quickly repeat previously placed or favorited orders at a click of a button for fast and easy reordering.

Social media login and sharing capabilities for customers to easily sync and login via social media accounts and directly share menu items, favorites and other content across social platforms.

party integrations with POS, loyalty, gift card, payment processing, marketing and analytics partner technologies. Optional marketplace order insertion services via Revolution’s Connect software submitting third party delivery and catering orders directly into the POS.

For information on Revolution and its Order One platform, visit rrtusa.com .

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is an industry innovator, multi-patented technology owner and the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, Revolution provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s Ground Control delivery enablement program fulfilled by DoorDash, backend services, and data capture capabilities enable restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. The company’s marketplace order insertion program, Connect, allows restaurants to seamlessly submit orders from third party marketplaces directly to the POS for optimal operational efficiencies. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .