Revolution Brewing's barrel-aged Deth's Tar returns this weekend — slightly transformed

The appeal of Budweiser, Corona and Miller Lite isn’t that they taste good — though plenty of people think they do. It’s that they taste the same with each crack of the can, whether at home or in a bar, in North Carolina or North Dakota.

Such consistency isn’t possible, or even desired, with stouts aged in bourbon barrels. The genre pioneered in Chicago — and celebrated this weekend at the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer — is responsible for some of the most interesting and sought-after brews in the industry, precisely because they aren’t the same with every release.

Even when replicating the base stout year-to-year, breweries see strange and wonderful things happen once the beer goes into bourbon barrels. Those things are so strange and wonderful in part because they’re so unpredictable.

The manager of Revolution Brewing’s barrel-aging program, Marty Scott, said replicating a previous vintage of the brewery’s flagship barrel-aged stout, Deth’s Tar, can never be the goal. Because (like most breweries) Revolution uses fresh bourbon barrels each year and blends the final product into existence, the goal can’t be consistency in terms of repetition.

Consistency, in this case, “means consistently high quality and good value that makes people want to taste the beer again next year,” Scott said. “We want to make the best beer we can in a given year, even if there are changes."

This guiding principle came to mind with my first sip of this year’s Deth’s Tar, which Revolution will release, along with two other barrel-aged stouts, this weekend.

Though Scott said Revolution “didn’t intentionally make any huge changes” from last year’s version of Deth’s Tar, the differences are there — and they make a tasty beer-drinking experience even more interesting.

In addition to Deth’s Tar, Revolution will release Cafe Deth (which gets an addition of coffee) and Deth by Currants (which gets a dose of currant juice).

The three beers will be released in four-packs of 12-ounce cans at Revolution’s brewery, 3340 N. Kedzie Ave., 4-11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Deth’s Tar ($25) and Cafe Deth ($30) are limited to three four-packs per person; Deth by Currants ($35) is limited to two four-packs per person.

A year after establishing itself as a major-league barrel-aging operation, Revolution got off to an astounding start on this year’s crop with VSOJ, a blend of barleywines aged two years in bourbon barrels.

Here are thoughts on the three new releases.

Deth’s Tar (14.8 percent alcohol)

Upon its release, I described 2017 Deth’s Tar as a “rush of chocolate and vanilla (maybe a touch more dominance on the vanilla), followed by one of the most important features of a quality barrel-aged stout: barrel character. The finish is long, it is oaky and it is rife with bourbon (and maybe a touch of dried fruit).”

This year’s strikes me as less immediately bold and gratifying with boozy rush, but that’s no complaint; it’s more subtle and complex. The chocolate-vanilla duality now rides secondary to a more nuanced web of flavors: dried fruit, cocoa, bourbon, oak, coconut and notes of blueberry that creep out as the beer warms.

The rich, lingering chocolate character veers more toward fudginess than the dark chocolate of last year. The oak and booze, dominant last year, are well integrated into this year’s version and imbued with a surprising roasted bitterness in the finish that’s likely to fade over time.

The body is noticeably thinner compared with last year’s version, which results in a lighter, leaner barrel-aged stout that’s still plenty robust. Deth’s Tar remains a fearsome beer, even if it’s become a bit more accessible.

Should you have a can of 2017 Deth’s Tar, drinking one side-by-side with the 2018 version will make for an enjoyable and enlightening wintry afternoon. If not, well, the 2018 vintage is plenty tasty on its own.

Cafe Deth (14.8 percent)

Much of the nuance of Deth’s Tar is overrun with the addition of Dark Matter coffee — but that was the goal. The aroma is bright and lively, markedly fruity with amplified blueberry character.

Revolution slightly changed practices with Cafe Deth, aging the beer on beans for 24 hours in stainless steel, rather than 48, to get more intense extraction with simpler coffee flavors. They also added the coffee beans five days after roasting rather than three to let the beans “off-gas” into prime condition.

“It’s tightening the controls and being even more intentional than we ever have been,” Scott said.

This is a beer for coffee fans — end of story — with robust and dark chocolate unfolding, accented with a late wisp of vanilla.

Deth by Currants (13.6 percent)

Scott called this beer the “most playful of the three.”

Last year’s Deth by Cherries — which Deth by Currants replaces as the fruited variant in the lineup — got an infusion of cherry puree as a final step before packaging.

Deth by Currants underwent an opposite process, getting an addition of 36 gallons of currant juice as the beer went into 48 oak barrels, where it aged seven months. The currant character is therefore deeply integrated, creating a tasty mingling of dark chocolate and dark fruit.

The beer is already a fan favorite, voted into existence at a matchup last winter against versions of Deth’s Tar imbued with blackberry, plum and raspberry.

I never tasted the initial version, but Scott said it was fruitier and more tart. That’s difficult to believe because I can’t imagine wanting more fruit character than offered by Deth By Currants.

Deth by Currants is easy to love, a rush of ripe fruit and chocolate accented by notes of tobacco and red licorice. A lingering oaky heat follows and a fairly dry finish. The guess here is that this will be the favorite among the three for many people.

