Revolution Brewing steps up with 2 more barrel-aged releases

Goose Island releases its heralded family of barrel-aged beers on one day of the year: Black Friday. It’s the kind of nuts that only a television news helicopter can capture.

This year, Revolution Brewing is taking a different tack: eight beers and three releases across three months, each event with a party of its own.

The first was last month. The next, at Revolution’s taproom (3340 N. Kedzie Ave.), is Friday; the brewery will release Ryeway to Heaven, a barleywine brewed with rye and aged in rye whiskey barrels ($25, limit four per person), and VSOD, an imperial oatmeal stout aged two years in whiskey barrels ($30, limit six per person). Both will be packaged in four-packs of 12-ounce cans.

The three release parties are staggered partly by necessity and partly by design.

The necessity, Revolution’s chief financial officer Doug Veliky said, is rooted in the space required for barrel-aged beer production.

“It takes a lot of resources and tank space to do the final testing, emptying of barrels, and packaging, so it’s very helpful to spread them out,” Veliky said. “We also like to release them fresh and not sit on cans for months at a time. In fact, we don’t have the cooler space to keep all eight cold at the same time prior to release.”

But the bigger advantage, he said, is in the design.

“We want to properly celebrate each of these with a release party,” Veliky said. “The one-off variants at these release parties are a fun way to accomplish that, get feedback from our customers, and possibly identify that barrel-aged beer to scale up into packaging in future years.”

Friday’s release, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m., will indeed include several variants available only on draft and at the event: Single Barrel VSOD aged in Woodford Reserve barrels; Single Barrel VSOD aged in Old Forester barrels; Single Barrel VSOD aged in Woodford Rye barrels; Reserve Barrel VSOD (a blend of VSOD and Straight Jacket bourbon barrel-aged barleywine); and Ryeway to Heaven carbonated with nitrogen.

But the stars of the show will be the two new canned releases, Ryeway to Heaven and VSOD. I had advance tastings of both last week. Here are my thoughts:

VSOD (13.4 percent alcohol)

Two years in a barrel is meant to amplify barrel character — oak, bourbon — and VSOD succeeds. A hearty dose of boozy oak is followed by nuanced notes of coconut, vanilla and cotton candy, followed by a touch of late boozy heat and a long finish reminiscent of baking chocolate. Most astonishing is VSOD’s mellowness; it drinks impossibly and impressively easy.

In my review of the first three barrel-aged Revolution beers to be released this year, I noted how much better they are than last year’s versions. VSOD proves the point. VSOD has been aged two years, which means it is in fact last year’s Deth’s Tar. It certainly isn’t bad. But the base beer is notably thinner and less nuanced than this year’s version of Deth’s Tar. Which means next year’s VSOD — this year’s base beer aged two years — would likely be a mind blower, should it come to exist.

Ryeway to Heaven (13 percent alcohol)

Beer nerds tend to reserve excitement for stouts aged in whiskey barrels. But don’t sleep on this “ryewine.” It’s a gem — a beautifully nuanced, multi-layered, multi-faceted, complex yet easy drinking gem.

Revolution brewer Marty Scott, who manages the barrel aging program, began ticking off characteristics as we sipped: “Toasted pecan. Maple syrup. Toasted marshmallow.”

“I almost get a little creme brulee action,” Revolution brewmaster Jim Cibak added.

And I’ll add to that: vanilla, butterscotch, oak, caramel and even vague notes of honey and graham cracker — many subtle flavors blending into one beautiful whole.

But really, the ruling character is maple: lovely, soft maple for days, tempered by just a bit of clean spice from the rye in the grain bill. Many breweries are using maple syrup to achieve such flavor, but Revolution admirably pulls it from a combination of beer and barrels. This beer is sweet — it is the epitome of a sipper — but comes by its sweetness honestly. VSOD is good, but Ryeway is beautiful.

Next up for Revolution will be the Jan. 12 release of Straight Jacket (barleywine aged in bourbon barrels); Mineshaft Gap (barleywine aged in Cognac barrels); and Double Barrel VSOD (Deth’s Tar aged a year in bourbon barrels, then half is aged a year in Whistle Pig 10-year Rye barrels and half aged in Woodford Double Oaked barrels, then blended).

Last month was the biggest of the brewery’s three barrel-aged releases, which included Deth’s Tar (bourbon barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout), Deth by Cherries (Deth’s Tar with cherries) and Cafe Deth (Deth’s Tar with coffee). Both Deth’s Tar ($25) and Cafe Deth ($30) will be for sale Friday with no limit on either.

