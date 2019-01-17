Revolution Brewing releases last 2 of 10 barrel-aged brews Friday — here's how they rate

Revolution Brewing’s wintertime barrel-aged releases have become a delectable, boozy marathon.

We’re at Mile 26.

Rather than release its crop of barrel-aged beers on a single day, as do Cruz Blanca or Goose Island, Revolution has spread its releases across four months.

In October, we met V.S.O.J. and Code Switch.

In November came the backbone of the portfolio: Deth’s Tar, Cafe Deth and Deth by Currants.

December brought Vanilla Deth, Gravedigger Billy and Ryeway to Heaven.

At last, we have reached the finish: Straight Jacket (bourbon barrel-aged barleywine) and Boss Ryeway (Ryeway to Heaven aged in a mix of Armagnac and rye whiskey barrels) will be released at 4 p.m. Friday at Revolution’s brewery, 3340 N. Kedzie Ave.

Straight Jacket will cost $25 for a four-pack of 12-ounce cans and will be sent into wide distribution beyond the brewery release. Boss Ryeway cans, again in a four-pack of 12-ouncers, will be sold only at the brewery for $35 per four-pack with a limit of two per person. (Draft beer will be sent into distribution.)

Here are my thoughts on each:

Straight Jacket

Revolution set a remarkably high bar with this beer last year. It was obvious with the first sip in January and affirmed nine months later with a bronze medal among 162 entries at the Great American Beer Festival.

This year's Straight Jacket may be as good. It’s too soon to tell.

Straight Jacket leaps from the glass with a noticeably hop-forward and boozy aroma. Last year’s gorgeous layers (“raisin, plum, toffee, caramel, molasses, maple and vanilla”) exist more at the edges.

Some deft flavors are at work — custard, graham cracker and caramel — amid the lingering bitterness and boozy heat that lurks in the 13.1 percent alcohol listed on the label.

Barrel-aged beers inevitably change with time, and many improve into their most ideal selves. That’s the guess here with Straight Jacket. It’s worth sipping now but will probably be in peak shape in about six months to a year.

It’s a good beer now. A great beer most likely lurks in the can.

Boss Ryeway

The base beer here is a version of Ryeway to Heaven, a beer released in December. However, this version, I’m told, was a bit sweeter. One-third of that beer was aged one year in rye whiskey barrels. The other two-thirds spent a year in WhistlePig Boss Hog Armagnac barrels. (Armagnac is a cousin of the more familiar Cognac.)

The result of that complex process is a complex beer. And it’s just wonderful — a big, boozy sipper.

The aroma is long on cherry and berry, maple, caramel, toffee, pecan, coconut and cocoa. Those flavors swirl on the tongue, dry out into notes of oak and spicy rye and are ushered out with boozy warmth. It amounts to a sweet, fruity, earthy, nutty, boozy eye-opener.

Marty Scott, who manages Revolution’s barrel-aging program, called it “the most complex beer the Deep Wood series has ever produced.”

Hard to argue.

And now that we’re all wrapped up with the 10 beers that make up this year’s Deep Wood crop, I will not rank them (the way I did 2018 Bourbon County Stout). But I will offer my top tier of favorites from what turned out to be a strong portfolio: V.S.O.J. (among my favorite beers of 2018), Deth by Currants, Gravedigger Billy and Boss Ryeway.

See you next winter.

