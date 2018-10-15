Revolution and Punchh Partner Providing Collaborative Mobile Ordering, Loyalty Platform Integration

Order One, Revolution’s ordering platform, receives advanced certification from Punchh.

Bellevue, WA (RestaurantNews.com) Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (Revolution) today officially announced its partnership with Punchh, the restaurant industry’s leading marketing automation platform, to help streamline mobile ordering for restaurants.

The newly-formed relationship with Punchh provides an integrated mobile order ahead experience supported by Revolution’s Order One technology. Order One was awarded an advanced certification from Punchh based on the level of integration. Restaurant customers are now able to access their accounts via single-sign-on, earn and redeem loyalty credits including online and mobile purchases, and receive an integrated ordering and loyalty experience within the restaurant’s Punchh-created mobile app.

“With our new partnership with Punchh, we are proud to enable our clients with online and mobile ordering capabilities, easy customer access via single-sign-on and earn and redeem Punchh loyalty credit opportunities for their customer base,” said Revolution CEO Brad Duea. “At Revolution, we continue to focus on platform innovations and collaborative partnerships to ensure we are offering our restaurant clients the most convenient ways for their customers to order while providing the best overall experience.”

“Revolution’s Order One platform is an industry game changer,” said Sastry Penumarthy, Punchh Co-founder and Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships. “By integrating Revolution’s Order One ordering technology with our robust loyalty capabilities, restaurants are able to increase value and convenience to their customers at a rapid pace.”

Order One incorporates all customer orders, whether they were placed via web, mobile, social, phone, text or chat, directly into the restaurant’s point of sale (POS) system for optimal efficiency. Order One is an innovative leader in the digital ordering space and includes the following features:

A fully branded presentation of menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability.

Direct delivery enablement capabilities providing customers the opportunity to order directly from the restaurant’s website and opt for delivery fulfilled by third-party delivery services like DoorDash without the use of tablets that require data re-entry.

Monitoring of submitted orders from start to finish and providing order management protection. If there’s a problem, such as credit card processing failures, Order One, along with its live issue monitoring and order resolution team, will troubleshoot in real-time and ensure customer satisfaction.

Capturing customer data for a comprehensive look at all ordering channels and necessary data to drive revenue and make crucial business decisions.

Group ordering capabilities to have a group order managed, submitted and paid for by a single payer or multiple payers.

Chat ordering capabilities for customers to receive chat assistance on an online or mobile order, and to connect to the same live agent for further assistance.

Repeat ordering capabilities for customers to quickly repeat previously placed or favorited orders at a click of a button for fast and easy reordering.

Social media login and sharing capabilities for customers to easily sync and login via social media accounts and directly share menu items, favorites and other content across social platforms.

For information on Revolution and its Order One platform, visit rrtusa.com.

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash, backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Punchh

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Punchh is the world leader in innovative digital marketing products for brick and mortar retailers, combining AI and machine learning technologies, mobile-first expertise, and Omni-Channel communications designed to dramatically increase lifetime customer value. Leading global chains in the restaurant, health and beauty sectors rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships at every stage, from anonymous, to known, to brand loyalists, including 140 different chains representing more than $12 billion in annual spend.