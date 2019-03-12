Revival Food Hall launches year-long pizza pop-up curated by Steve Dolinsky

I think it's safe to say that no one has been to as many pizzerias in the Chicago area as Steve Dolinsky. To research his book, "Pizza City, USA," he visited a ridiculous 185 different restaurants to find the best.

While you could take a tour with him or listen to his bi-weekly pizza podcast (Pizza City), you also have other options. Starting on Monday, Dolinsky will curate a year-long pizza pop-up at Revival Food Hall, where every four months a classic pizzeria will set up shop in the Loop. First up is My Pi (2010 N. Damen Ave.), an excellent deep dish practitioner located in Bucktown.

But one of the biggest points Dolinsky makes in his book is that while known as a deep dish town, Chicago actually loves its thin-crust pizza, too. So for the rest of the pop-up, all the picks will reflect this. That starts in mid-June when Pat's (2679 N. Lincoln Ave.) which has been open in Lincoln Park since 1950, will serve its super thin square-cut tavern-style pizza.

That will be followed in mid-September by Dante’s (multiple locations), which dishes out enormous New York-style foldable slices. Finally, around the New Year, Palermo's (4849 95th St., Oak Lawn, Ill.) will bring its tavern-style, along with a sweeter style of tomato sauce, downtown.

Revival Food Hall, 125 S. Clark St., 773-999-9411, revivalfoodhall.com

