Review: Will Wentworth's cooking at Mordecai earn him another Michelin star?

Consider this: When the Michelin Man starts doling out stars in November, one of them might land in Wrigleyville.

At Mordecai, which opened in early April in the Hotel Zachary (across the street from Wrigley Field), chef Jared Wentworth is producing the same level of cooking that earned him a Michelin star at Longman & Eagle and at Dusek’s Board & Beer.

Abetted by a strong beverage program of excellent cocktails and vintage spirits (with a particular emphasis on bourbon), Mordecai is a complete package, accessible enough for a pre- or post-game bite and sophisticated enough to be a destination when the Cubs are out of town and/or when the season is over.

Mordecai is part of Matthias Merges’ Folkart Management Group, which includes A10, Billy Sunday and Gideon Sweet. Merges has made a habit of creating properties that combine a thinking person’s cocktails and thoughtful, complementary food. Mordecai might be his best effort yet.

The design, by Rachel Crowl, subtly underscores Mordecai’s dual nature. There are the requisite TV sets, but most are anchored to the back-bar wall, tucked among the liquor bottles. Sliding circular screen doors give bartenders access to products and can obscure the screens before or after games. An upstairs dining room is laid out similarly but includes an outdoor space, with room for 42 diners, overlooking Gallagher Way and its giant video screen.

Before opening, Merges and Wentworth gave the expected mutual-admiration quotes, Merges describing himself as “a big fan of Jared’s cooking” and Wentworth expressing eagerness to work “with one of my culinary heroes.” In practice, the synergy seems genuine. Wentworth, as he has so often before, produces approachable-sounding dishes that wow you with sophistication; Matthias has assembled a whip-smart front-of-the-house staff attuned to the nuances of the ever-changing Wrigleyville demographic — one day teeming with visitors from out of town and out of state, another day strictly local.

“For good or for bad, we’ve been neighborhood pioneers before,” Merges said. “So we know what that can entail. After being open for seven, eight weeks, we’re starting to understand the difference when the Cubs are home or away, between the day-game crowds and night-game crowds.”

To the food. The everybody’s-got-one bone marrow appetizer is distinguished by a sprightly onion-citrus marmalade that adds sweetness and acidity just when you want it; spicy giardiniera adds a local accent to bacon-bound duck pate (soon to morph into Mangalitsa pork pate). Smoked-paprika aioli gives umami support to super-tender pieces of grilled octopus and spicy chickpea stew. The gorgeous asparagus salad, with frisee, rhubarb and a maltaise vinaigrette is crowned with a 64-degree sous vide egg.

Naturally, there’s a Mordecai burger, and it’s excellent, stacked with twin 4-ounce Slagel-beef patties, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce and smoked Gruyere. I’m never a fan of double-patty burgers because they’re always cooked medium to medium-well (I’m a medium-rare burger guy, now and forever), but to my surprise, the waiter asked for my temperature preference, and wonder of wonders, the kitchen delivered.

And that wasn’t even my favorite part of the burger; that distinction belongs to the black-garlic aioli, a rich, ferment-y-tasting condiment served in a small ramekin. It’s meant to accent the burger’s excellent fries, but I’d happily eat this aioli with a spoon.

Other ballparklike options include the first-rate fish and chips, dusted with malt-vinegar powder and served with sauce gribiche (tartar sauce for intellectuals). I didn’t sample the goat bratwurst and its “18-hour” sauerkraut and shaved fennel; perhaps next homestand.

But the entrees take Mordecai’s game to another level. Beautiful-quality halibut pairs with delicate shrimp agnolotti and a medley of spring vegetables. Vivid-green arugula pappardelle with porcini mushrooms is centered amid Parmesan foam and a buttery puree of charred asparagus. And when I dug into the delicious porchetta, on a bed of English-pea risotto, garnished with crispy chicharron and barbecue carrots (roasted in dry-rub spices), I had to remind myself where I was (which, given the window views, was easy).

Desserts veer toward the playful, particularly the Cracker Jack-style doughnut, a sourdough Bavarian filled with caramel-popcorn cream and topped with popped sorghum, roasted peanuts and a buttermilk glaze. There’s a passion fruit panna cotta with caramelized pineapple, kumquats, lime and espresso-cookie nuggets.

The glorious chocolate fernet sundae is, in Wentworth’s words, “a play on how much fernet we can work into one dessert.” The composition consists of white-and-dark-chocolate-fernet ganache and fernet whipped cream over a fernet-laced brownie, which is topped by mint ice cream and mint oil. All anchored by a base of cocoa-nib chocolate crumble.

There are a dozen well-crafted cocktails, a smattering of very affordable wines (most $40 or less, all available by the glass) and a deep list of vintage and rare liquors, bourbon in particular. One visit I brought along a bourbon aficionado; our waiter asked careful questions about preferences and price range and delivered a couple of highly satisfactory selections that didn’t bruise the budget one bit.

Mordecai, as sports fans know, refers to Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown, a Cubs player whose pitching hand was mangled in a farm-implement mishap. He shouldn’t have been able to pitch, let alone fashion a Hall of Fame career. May the restaurant Mordecai, an upscale upstart in a beer-and-chicken-wings part of town, enjoy similar success.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Mordecai

3632 N. Clark St.

773-269-5410

mordecaichicago.com

Tribune rating: Three stars

Open: Dinner daily (open three hours before game time on game days)

Prices: Entrees $16-$32

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

