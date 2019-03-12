REVIEW: Taylor Taco Shop serves tasty toppings and quick service

Taylor Taco Shop opened in late January at the Easton Public Market, and is owned by Matt Martin and managed by Mark Yundt - the same crew who operate the popular More Than Q barbeque outpost just steps away from the new taco stand.

Unabashedly new school (you won't find lengua tacos here), the Cali Burrito-esque Americanization of the dish allows for endless customizations and combinations to your tacos, burritos, or burrito bowls.

Base choices including pork carnitas, ancho chicken, seared vegetables, carne asada, or seared mahi start your creation. Then you can pile on black beans, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, slaw, radishes, cilantro, white onion, pickled red onion, cilantro line rice, queso fresco, chihuahua cheese, or cotija in any salmagundi you can dream up.

If those aren't enough options, you can cap it off with a topping of pico, verde or roja salsa, chipotle buttermilk dressing, guac, avocado cream, crema Mexicana, chipotle cream, or honey lime vinaigrette - and you have the making of a great meal.

Or, if you aren't feeling creative, choose one of the specialty options, or throw caution to the wind and opt for the "chef's choice." If you need something to accompany this, there are soups, chips with guac or salsa, tostones, salads, beans, rice, veggies and more.

Setting and decor

The setting for Taylor is simple: Walk up and order, then find a place to sit. The cafeteria-style concept has you walking with the taco preparer, adding toppings as you inch closer to the register.

While some stalls at the market have dedicated seating, Taylor is not one of them, so we sat alongside a shared seating area near More Than Q, a lucky grab in the always-bustling market.

Entrées

My wife tried a sampling of tacos ($3 each) on corn tortillas, the only option offered, with pork carnitas and ancho chicken as the base for each.

The staff at Taylor are game for any number of toppings, leaving the combination of radishes, (excellent) guacamole, pickled onions, pico de gallo, green salsa, and slaw piled comically high - and the tortillas barely peaking out from the bottom.

They were as messy as they were great, which is to say, very. I preferred the pork, with a taste so good it shone through even with all of the accoutrements. The slaws came in two varieties - a vinegar and a cream base. While I preferred the vinegar base, both were great.

I went with a bowl option ($9) with the seared mahi mahi as my protein (a $1.50 upcharge) and a comparatively spartan amount of toppings, adding in cilantro lime rice, black beans, vinegar slaw, and a snowy sprinkling of cotija cheese.

They don't skimp on the mahi, a welcome change from other places. The bowl was filled, and filling. The chipotle cream on top was flavorful but not spicy, lending a welcome depth. Since my mahi - and my wife's chicken and pork - all tasted fantastic, the shop begs for a return visit to try the carne asada and seared vegetable options.

We also tried the elotes ($4 for one cob), a favorite of mine, a type of Mexican street food where a cob of corn is grilled until the kernels are blistered with char and subsequently covered in a spread of mayonnaise and cotija cheese. Typically they're seasoned both with some sort of chile powder and topped off with a spritz of lime juice, neither of which were detectable in Taylor's version.

While the cob was otherwise delectable, the size for the price had me wishing the cob was either larger or they thrown in a second.

The tostados with crema ($5) were the best I've had. The texture, chunky but cohesive, and rich flavor that melded with the crème fraiche-esque crema Mexicana and an extra dusting of cheese, sent them over the top. The four decently sized discs were stellar, and went all too quickly when washed down with a bottle of lime Jarritos soda ($2.50).

Service

The service was quick, with several workers cranking out orders on a busy Sunday afternoon. The staff was friendly, helpful, gave us containers full of their sweat-inducing hot sauce, and left me impressed and pleased with our short interaction with them.

Bottom line

Taylor Taco Shop is a great, quick-service addition to the Easton Public Market, filling the void of the Taza Stop with tasty, customizable offerings. Lunch for two totaled $30.74 with tax.

-------------------------

TAYLOR TACO SHOP

Where: Easton Public Market, 325 Northampton St, Easton

Contact: 484-373-4477, taylortaco.com

Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Tacos: $3+; burritos: $9+; bowls: $9+; sides: $2-$8; drinks: $1-$2.50

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Find it: Taylor Taco Shop is located in the middle of the Easton Public Market, across from the More Than Q stand. The market is located across from Maxim's 22 on Northampton Street, between The London Shop and Oak Steakhouse. Metered parking is available on the street and in the nearby Pine Street and South Third Street parking garages.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

clarimer@mcall.com

Twitter @cklarimer

610-778-7993