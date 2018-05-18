Review: Sky's the limit with ambitious Santo Cielo

With restaurants A Toda Madre in Glen Ellyn, Bien Trucha in Geneva, and Quiubo in Naperville, brothers Julio and Rodrigo Cano have created a mini-empire of casual restaurants featuring bold Mexican flavors.

But the Canos have shredded their blueprint with their fourth restaurant. Santo Cielo, despite its slangy name, is a fine-dining restaurant whose globally inspired menu contains only vestiges of the cuisine that made the brothers successful.

Good heavens, indeed.

“We wanted to show we can do more than just Mexican,” said Julio Cano.

Don’t bet against them. Barely 3 weeks old, Santo Cielo runs surprisingly smoothly for a fledgling. The fun factor is high; the service missteps minor and forgivable.

The physical space is a huge part of the appeal, one reason the restaurant has been packed since day one. Occupying the top (fifth) floor of the Hotel Indigo in downtown Naperville, Santo Cielo is a glass-enclosed beauty offering uninterrupted, treetop vistas of the surrounding area, including glimpses of the DuPage River and, in the distance, the town’s Millennium Carillon. Sunsets are spectacular.

In warm weather, two of the windows’ three panels retract downward, creating an open-air space bordered by a glass rail. Away from the view, the dining room is bright and contemporary, all natural wood and beige tones and uplit greenery.

Cano describes the concept as “a kitchen with no boundaries,” and indeed, there’s little rhyme or reason to the scattershot menu. The appetizer list reads like a compilation of elevated bar snacks. There are brisket sliders on house-made buttermilk buns, accented with pickles and a smear of green goddess aioli; and a pizzeta topped with avocado, serrano chilies, fennel and cilantro — think avocado toast in wedge form.

Hamachi aguachile sits amid curled cucumber ribbons, topped by cucumber-yuzu granita and framed by a granola-like medley of toasted barley and black rice; a splash of sesame oil lends nutty notes to the mix. What’s billed as “shrimp and jicama” is a quartet of jicama “shells” filled with shrimp and charred corn in chipotle aioli; they’re delicious, but I note the deliberate absence of Mexican reference.

Darts-at-the-atlas dishes include charred green beans with kimchi vinaigrette and sauce gribiche, mussels sharing a tomato-basil broth with chunks of crunchy chistorra (a chorizolike Basque sausage), and Spanish octopus and baby potatoes in a thick nduja-laced sauce with shishito peppers (this dish was surprisingly bland on my first visit, but a return visit found the spice level had been dialed up to where it needed to be).

Culinary director Abel Cortes is justifiably proud of the house-made pastas, which abound on the opening menu. Wide, toothsome squid-ink pappardelle noodles provide color contrast to crabmeat, bay scallops and finger chilies; pillowy gnocchi with a light pan sear pair well with shredded short rib meat in beurre monte sauce. Tiny, airy Parisian dumplings are fine accents to silky chicken torchon, graced with crisped skin; and saffron tagliatelle support black-trumpet mushrooms, pickled pearl onions and toasted peanuts.

The menu dabbles in Asian flavors in a couple of entrees. Crisped pieces of pork belly, lacquered with a fish-sauce glaze, mix with bok choy, broccolini and Sichuan-spiced cucumbers over white rice; Chilean seabass bears a miso-aji glaze, reminiscent of the miso-glazed cod that is absolutely everywhere these days.

The obligatory meat-and-potatoes entree is called, wryly, “Meat & Potatoes,” but there’s some thought and whimsy behind the preparation, pairing precise slices of Slagel Farm strip steak with a stack of micro-thin potato squares layered with cream and manchego cheese.

The two desserts are simple and effective. French chocolate cake is intensely chocolaty, abetted by rich coffee ice cream and a squiggle of blood-orange crumble. Meyer-lemon tart is but a sliver of oat-shortbread crust and lemon curd, but it’s very satisfying.

The wine list is organized by flavor profile (subheadings include “aromatic and expressive” and “structured and earthy”) and offers a lot of budget-aware, lesser-known bottles, about of third of them available by the glass. A dozen craft beers and a handful of clever cocktails (there’s a nice take on a Cuba libre that employs concentrated cola foam) complete the beverage program. (The square bar is a fine place to perch and enjoy the view.)

I could spend time figuring out just what Santo Cielo is, but frankly, I don’t think the Cano brothers have decided yet. The restaurant delivers a good time (thanks to very personable bartenders and servers) and seems to be selling its patrons on the idea that lack of focus is the focus.

If you’re going to wing it, I suppose the treetops are as good a place as any to try.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Naperville, 630-323-0700, stcielo.com

Tribune rating: Two stars

Open: Dinner Tuesday to Sunday, brunch Sunday

Prices: Entrees $18-$26

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Other: Valet parking

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

