Review: Siam Marina's globe-trotting menu is a delight, wherever it's located

Tammy Pham has been a force in south-suburban dining for nearly 25 years. She came to this country from Vietnam when she was 15, worked at Star of Siam in River North while earning a degree in electrical engineering, and worked briefly at Sony before choosing the restaurant life.

She and her husband, Sam Chung (they met at Sony), opened the first Siam Marina in 1994 in Calumet City; a second location opened three years later in nearby River Oaks Center, and both locations operated until 2011, when the original restaurant closed. In 2013, Pham said, they were forced out of the mall location, but found a 184-seat space in Tinley Park, where Siam Marina reopened in November 2014.

"God blessed me," Pham said. "He gave me a building."

And a very nice building at that. The dining room is spacious, bright and modern, adjoining a lounge (with additional dining tables) that hosts live jazz twice a month.

Pham and Chung also own 10-year-old Asparagus, in Merrillville, Ind. The menus at the two restaurants are virtually identical, and Pham drives an hour each way to cook at both. The principal difference, Pham said, is that she's able to "cook spicier" in Tinley Park.

"Sometimes I forget and cook a little spicier (in Merrillville)," she said, "and customers complain right away."

Spicy or not, there's no lack of dishes to try. The massive menu lists 32 appetizers, nearly 20 soups/salads and more than 60 main courses. There are cruise ships with fewer dinner options.

One easy way to navigate these waters, beyond suggestions from servers (who seem to know the menu forward and backward), is to look for the word "signature," or for fanciful names - they usually indicate dishes Pham particularly likes.

That strategy will lead you to the To Die For pork shank, a traditional pork-belly dish made instead with braised shank. There's plenty of fall-off-the-bone pork and julienned vegetables, in a rich, coconut-fortified broth. Signature Fish Cakes Delight is a riff on crabcakes, made with minced fish and panko, served over mixed greens with a tart mustard sauce.

The kitchen handles tradition well. Thai curries are rich and fragrant, though I'd suggest silky tofu, rather than chicken (which can arrive overcooked), as the protein option. Wide pieces of lemongrass beef are slightly spicy, and squiggles of Sriracha sauce on the plate allow you to turn up the heat. Vietnamese spring rolls are worthy, and Phnom Penh prawns arrive with pineapple chunks and a sweet-and-sour dipping sauce. (I suspect these are shrimp, not prawns, going by the size, but there are five of them on a $10 plate.)

Pham dabbles in Asian-French fusion from time to time. In one dish, she combines shrimp and five-spice duck confit in shiitake-mushroom sauce; Siam Beef Lover features very good marinated tenderloin and stir-fried vegetables in a complex sauce of soy, oyster sauce, chile and a touch of brandy. Seared scallops in leek-saffron beurre blanc are served, improbably, with tempura-fried asparagus and two large onion rings. (Let the record show that the onion rings were excellent.)

Desserts are tailored to Western tastes; Pham makes every one of them and decorates them quite elaborately. Green tea cheesecake carries subtle tea flavor, and the plate is covered in chocolate stripes and strawberry-sauce dots. The double chocolate cake is total indulgence, a two-layer cake drenched in Godiva white-chocolate sauce (with even more on the plate).

The beverage program is fascinating. Pham caught the creative-martini bug a few years back, and she and Chung serve nearly five dozen martinis, ranging from $11 to $14. Most of these concoctions would horrify martini purists, but there's a definite sense of fun behind the Geisha Girl (sochu and pear), Silver Love (Absolut Mango, Hpnotiq, Cointreau) and the Hot & Dirty, which is actually a pretty traditional dirty martini, only with vodka that Pham infuses with jalapeno.

Not everything sings here; garlic chicken is a bit of a snooze, and vegetable accompaniments are often the same, right down to the ubiquitous baby corn. (Pick one up, and eat it like corn on the cob - comedy gold.) But most of the food is solid, the atmosphere is sophisticated - and 25 years of customer support says a lot.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Siam Marina

16846 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park

708-407-8825

siammarina.com

Tribune rating: One star

Open: Lunch and dinner daily

Prices: Main courses $14-$45

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

MORE COVERAGE

Critic's Choice Dining Awards: The Chicago chefs who defined excellence in 2018 »

Readers' Choice Dining Awards: Chicago's best new restaurant, cocktail bar and more, chosen by you »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »





