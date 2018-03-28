Review: Peruvian restaurant El Buen Gusto in Allentown

El Buen Gusto is a Peruvian restaurant in Allentown whose name translates to "good taste," which I decided was appropriate after indulging in a feast.

The renovated restaurant, operated by Dante Vidal and chef Marcos Rios, took over the Cebiche House, which served Ecuadorian cuisine.

El Buen Gusto's menu includes appetizers such as marinated ceviche and pan con lomo steak sandwiches. Charbroiled chicken is featured prominently alongside entrees such as arroz con mariscos, a Peruvian paella, and salmon a lo macho - fresh salmon cooked in shellfish sauce with shrimp and scallops.

Kids options include salchipapa, a pan-fried mix of thin beef hot dogs with french fries. The breakfast menu ranges from fried sweet potatoes to chicharrones.

Setting and decor: El Buen Gusto's dining area is large with lots of tables and booths. The decor is generally unremarkable, with a photo of Machu Picchu and some colorful lights delivering the main ambience. Music videos projected onto a massive screen at the back of the restaurant add an interesting visual flair.

Appetizers: To start, my friend ordered the papa a la huancaina ($8), a strange but genuine Peruvian dish of boiled potatoes served cold in a creamy cheese sauce called huancaina. It was plated awkwardly with half of a boiled egg, a leaf of lettuce and an olive, with the potatoes taking up the center of the plate amid a flood of sauce. The dish was OK - the sauce could have used more flavor. It certainly made for a conversation starter.

Entrees: I ordered the pargo frito entero ($17.99), a red snapper marinated in Peruvian spices and fried whole. The chef let the stellar fish shine without overshadowing it with too many spices. It was perfectly cooked - excellently crunchy on the outside with moist, delicious flesh on the inside. It came with a side of tasty and large yucca fries, and a Peruvian aji verde sauce that had a bright, fresh cilantro taste that yielded to a delightful lingering heat. A side of white rice was fine and substantial. I washed it all down with a bottle of Inca Kola ($1.75), a golden-colored soda that was very sweet and had an interesting hint of bubblegum.

My friend enjoyed a half chicken ($12), and it's no wonder why the dish is featured on the front of the restaurant's menu. The dark, partially charred outside had spectacular flavor, and the meat was juicy and fell off the bone. It was a large portion and, with the sides, quite a deal. For sides he went with yucca fries and chaufa fried rice, traditionally made in Peru with soy sauce. Dark brown and sprinkled with red peppers, it exuded an intriguing and strikingly good flavor akin to nutmeg.

Service: Service could have been better. Our waitress was absent for most of our meal. And we could not figure out what some of the food items were because we don't speak Spanish. Our food arrived in a reasonable amount of time after ordering.

Bottom line: El Buen Gusto serves authentic and excellent Peruvian cuisine, making it a welcome addition to Allentown's diverse ethnic restaurant scene. Dinner for two totaled $43.18.

DETAILS

El Buen Gusto

442 N. Eighth St., Allentown

610-351-6444

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $6-$30; soups: $8-$15; entrees: $7.50-$20.99; sides: $4-$5; breakfast: $4-$25; desserts: $2-$6; drinks: $1.50-$6

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Southwest corner of N. Eighth and Liberty streets. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704