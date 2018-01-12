Review: Pearl Brasserie is the best Saturday-night hidden secret in Chicago

Jason Paskewitz's accent may be straight outta Astoria, but his culinary soul is pure Paree.

From his early days as a saucier at The Four Seasons in New York, through Chicago work at such well-regarded spots as Gemini Bistro, Gabriel's in Highwood and The Pump Room (under chef and mentor Martial Noguier), Paskewitz has cooked one way. The French way.

His career reached a zenith with the 2015 opening (on Bastille Day, yet) of The Blanchard, the Tribune's Restaurant of the Year in 2016 and a James Beard semifinalist for Best New Restaurant. But the partner relationship soured, and Paskewitz was ousted (though he retains a small ownership percentage).

Now he's chef and partner at Pearl Brasserie, joined by cocktail whiz (and general manager) Steve Carrow, and it's easy to see how this 5-month-old operation could be a hit. It sits on Wacker Drive, two blocks from the Civic Opera House and is near Ogilvie and Union stations, meaning tens of thousands of Metra commuters walk past the front door each weekday.

Of course, those office workers tend to head home by no later than 7 p.m., so while business is thriving at lunch and happy hour ($1 oysters make the latter especially appealing) and pre-theater traffic is strong, Pearl Brasserie, like many Loop restaurants, gets very quiet by 7:30 or so.

This situation may change when warm weather returns and the brasserie's beautiful river's edge patio is again available, but for now, Pearl Brasserie is the best Saturday-night hidden secret in town.

All you readers who write in, complaining about restaurant noise? Have I got an 8 p.m. destination for you.

The former Pearl Tavern got a nice makeover as it transitioned to Pearl Brasserie. Marble-topped bars and chef counter (the latter overlooking the kitchen), brass fixtures and dark wood give the bilevel space an early-Paris look, accented by the restaurant's art deco signage. The oyster station is upfront, and roll-up streetside windows permit sidewalk oyster-bar seating in the spring and summer.

Paskewitz's cooking remains strong as ever, but his menu is simpler and more affordable. For followers of his work, think of Pearl Brasserie as more Gemini Bistro than The Blanchard. For one thing, foie gras, Paskewitz's favorite luxury ingredient (he once served whole-roasted lobes at The Blanchard), is nowhere to be found on the Pearl Brasserie menu.

What you will find is a dinner menu presented in a three-course, $35 format. Lighter eaters may order a la carte, but the three-course option is an excellent value.

First-course choices include a silky lobster bisque, fortified with amontillado and creme fraiche, and a straightforward burrata salad with basil oil. Pernod butter adds flavor to the escargots, and there's a beautiful composition of beets and goat cheese, crowned with truffled mache greens.

The main-course items read like a checklist - couple of fish, chicken breast, steak, pork, mushroom risotto - but the execution is flawless. The pork chop, sliced off the bone, has beautiful taste and texture, aided by rosemary-scented jus; beneath the meat lurk apples, savoy cabbage and lardons. It's my favorite entree, though the hanger steak, topped with a knob of maitre d' butter and doused with a deeply rich bordelaise sauce, is a close second.

Scottish salmon arrives with a hard sear on top and nearly melt-away flesh underneath; lemon-accented white-bean ragout adds texture and richness. Chicken breast over squash and cipollini onions would be ordinary but for a rich glace de volaille reduction that provides an indulgent mouthfeel.

One can assemble quite a satisfactory dinner via the bar menu; in addition to the lovingly handled oysters, there are mussels, with white or red sauce, accompanied by crunchy baguette slices; and grilled lollipop lamb chops with mint pistou. The lobster roll, fat with chunks of Maine lobster and served in a proper split-top bun, is a highlight at the bar and on the lunch menu.

Desserts come from Bittersweet Pastry Shop ("there is literally no room to make desserts" said Paskewitz) and consist of vanilla-bean cheesecake with raspberry coulis, apple galette with cinnamon ice cream and chocolate-mousse cake with Chantilly cream - classics all.

Service was problematic, if eager, when I first visited in September, but the staffers have settled into their roles, and in follow-up visits, everything ran smoothly.

There is a substantial list of wines by the glass and bottle; apart from a few luxury labels, prices are budget-friendly. The list of cocktails (about a dozen) is easy to miss, but Carrow's drinks, particularly the bourbon-based Law & Order and Milk & Roses, are worth seeking.

Pearl Brasserie

180 N. Wacker Drive

312-629-1030

pearlbrasserie.com

Tribune rating: Two Stars

Open: Dinner Monday to Saturday, lunch Monday to Friday

Prices: Three-course dinner, $35

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

