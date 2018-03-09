Review: Omakase shines under Kaze Chan at Sushi-San

Kaze Chan is virtually a one-man history of Chicago’s sushi scene. The chef, who came to Chicago in 1995, was the original chef at Mirai, at the time the best sushi destination in the city. In later years, he opened (with his brother, Macku) Heat (Old Town), Kaze (Roscoe Village) and Macku (Clybourn Corridor, which Macku Chan still runs). And he was the head sushi chef at Momotaro when it opened in 2014.

These days, Kaze Chan is the featured attraction at 10-week-old Sushi-San, where the Lettuce Entertain You group is doing for sushi what it did for ramen noodles at nearby Ramen-San nearly four years ago. (Not coincidentally, Amarit Dulyapaibul is managing partner for both concepts.)

Like its predecessor, Sushi-San embraces a hip minimalism with its black-ceilinged, brick-walled, dimly lit interiors; hard wood seats and tables and a relentless hip-hop soundtrack; a cute and smart beverage program (one cocktail is called La Croix-ing Tiger) and a built-for-speed, compact menu filled with inside jokes (maki rolls are designated Old School, New School or Summer School; sizzling rice dishes are “straight outta’ the Josper oven”).

Sushi-San offers four distinct dining experiences. At most tables, you’ll peruse the single-page menu and choose among various nigiri, sashimi and charcoal-grilled items. Conspicuous highlights include the Tako Taco, featuring soft octopus, avocado, fried garlic and spicy aioli gathered in “shells” of crispy nori; sprinkled with a bit of fresh lime and topped with sliced Fresno chiles (which deliver convincing levels of heat), these taco-ish treats burst with complementary flavors.

On the other end of the umami spectrum is furikake scallop, a soothing concoction of sliced scallops roasted in furikake butter, with a bright, yuzu-juice finish. Beef ’n Bop, a variation of bibimbap, offers a cast-iron plate loaded with sizzling rice, short-rib meat, caramelized maitake mushrooms, pineapple and crowned with a soft-cooked egg (the rice bits fused to the iron plate add dark flavors and crunchy texture; don’t forget to scrape them up). Vietnamese pork, cooked on the robata grill, presents pieces of Berkshire pork neck tossed in a fragrant and moderately spicy mix of Thai chilies, fish sauce, lemongrass and cilantro.

The edamame at Sushi-San, blistered on the grill, brushed with garlic oil and dusted with togarashi, is how I want to eat edamame from now on.

Another Sushi-San experience starts after 10 p.m., when the crowd skews even younger and the late-night menu offers a togarashi fried-chicken dinner (available only after 10), which also includes salt-and-pepper wings and kimchi cucumbers.

Back to prime time. In a front corner of the restaurant is the 12-seat hand-roll bar, available only on a first-come basis and limited to parties of four or fewer. Start with an order of three, four or five rolls ($18, $22 and $27, respectively), and move to a la carte if you’re craving more (likely, you will; the hand rolls are substantial but addictive). The star roll is the aptly named umami scallop, where scallop, masago, mayo and tempura bits taste the way a warm hug feels. (Thoughtfully, the umami scallop is included in all three packages.) Best among the a la carte choices is the burnt-avocado roll, a vegetarian concession of fresh avocado, caramelized unagi sauce and tempura crunch.

Finally, there is the omakase (which of course is called the Oma-Kaze here), a reservations-only experience that has exactly four seats, at a counter directly across from Kaze Chan. The $88 dinner consists of whatever strikes Chan’s fancy that day. “You get the best of everything,” Chan promises. “If you’re a serious sushi eater, book ahead and enjoy fantastic, super-fresh fish.”

Based on my Oma-Kaze, I can’t disagree. The feast began with a ponzu-kissed Kumamoto oyster and continued for 17 additional tastes, among them yellowtail with white soy, pickled plum and seaweed; fan scallop, with a touch of lime zest and salt; golden-eye snapper with ponzu jelly and minted salt; hokkaido-wrapped uni, a sort of scallop-sea-urchin sandwich; super-sweet ishidai (knifejaw) and XO-glazed chutoro that Chan briefly torches (“to get a little fat out; otherwise, it’s too heavy”). The meal ends with a slice of sweet tomago with a bit of eel in the center, and a sea-salt-topped chocolate square served on a charcoaled piece of wood.

Overall, Sushi-San is a two-star restaurant, depending on one’s capacity for high-volume hip-hop music. But the interaction with Chan makes the $88 option worth an extra star. Oma-Kaze, indeed.

pvettel@chicagotribune.comTwitter @PhilVettel

Sushi-San

63 W. Grand Ave.

312-828-0575

sushisanrestaurant.com

Tribune rating: Two stars

Open: Dinner daily

Prices: A la carte items $6-$20; nigiri platters $29-$98, omakase menu $88 (No cash accepted.)

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Other: Late-night menu; valet parking

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

