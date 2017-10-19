Review: Nico Osteria riding high seas under new captain, Bill Montagne

So much has changed at Nico Osteria, yet so much remains the same.

The Gold Coast restaurant that opened in December 2013 was an instant hit, thanks to the unassailable quality of its seafood and the skillful ministrations of chef Erling Wu-Bower.

Wu-Bower is gone, busily preparing to open Pacific Standard Time in River North. On board, for about four months now, is Bill Montagne. A former sous-chef at the renowned Le Bernardin, Montagne was opening chef for the short-lived and high-priced C Chicago (which tried to be the seafood equivalent of steakhouse sibling Chicago Cut) and is best known for his small seafood deli, Snaggletooth, which he closed after accepting the Nico post.

Montagne thus has done luxury-level and neighborhood-level work in Chicago in the past two years. At Nico Osteria, he's clearly searching for middle ground.

"As much as people come (to Nico) as a dining destination, I want to open up the menu, so that you can dine, or you can just eat - hit the agnolotti and a glass of wine and have a simple dinner," Montagne said. "I think about my two little sisters; they don't want the langoustine-veal duo. They want the ricotta (with figs and mustard greens) and the meatballs, and they don't want it to be too expensive."

Those meatballs, served in a two-handled iron pan with a hearty tomato sauce and beautifully crunchy rice cakes, are a menu fixture and a no-risk choice. That dish, and the mussels in a broth flavored with vermouth, almond butter and Calabrian chilies, are the menu's few holdover dishes. The rest are Montagne creations.

So if you haven't been to Nico for a while, you haven't had his octopus carpaccio, a plateful of coins arranged in a single layer and dressed with olive oil, fennel, lemon fluid gel and paprika. The butter-soft octopus, combined with the rich smokiness of the paprika and sharp bite of lemon fluid gel, is a simple-looking dish that hides a lot of behind-the-scenes effort.

Oil-poached tuna is another fine dish, its clean flavors supported gently by Sungold tomatoes and a light tomato-conserva vinaigrette. Bruschetta, piled high with king crab and get-'em-while-they-last heirloom tomatoes, is a terrific shareable starter.

One of the challenges when dining at Nico is to avoid getting lost in the bread service. Supplied in part by sister property Publican Quality Bread, the rest made in-house, the breads are superb, from the rustic country breads to the remarkable olive-studded focaccia. (It's a treat to see the massive, crispy-crusted focaccia loaves, the size of sea turtles, being carried from the back kitchen to the slicing station.) A mixed basket is the first thing to hit your table, accompanied by sharply peppery olive oil, and the urge to consume every morsel is powerful.

After that carbo call, it makes sense to consider the crudo offerings; Montagne dresses his raw fish with a skill and artistry to rival the city's best sushi bars; and a $15 tasting lets you sample four such creations, which might include kanpachi with mignonette, minced shallots and coarse black pepper, or madai with freeze-dried corn, breakfast radish and white-soy vinaigrette.

Among pastas, a simple tangle of tagliolini noodles belies its immense richness, courtesy of an indulgent uni butter sauce and just a dash of Aleppo pepper. Lobster spaghetti is the big-ticket pasta ($39), more than justified by the amount of lobster meat and the dish's powerful flavor.

Then there's the veal breast and langoustine duet, the one Montagne's sisters probably wouldn't order (because it's $42). Their loss. Fork-tender veal rectangles sit on a bed of langoustine-flavored polenta; on the other side of the plate, langoustine pieces mingle with lobster mushrooms. It's an intriguing protein pairing, tied together by aggressively seared Fuji apples.

As much as I like the veal-langoustine dish, I like the halibut better. One, because it's an incredible piece of fish; two, because the preparation - poached in a liquid containing the components of a white Negroni cocktail - is a masterpiece of subtle, clean flavors.

If you're indulging, whole branzino, baked in a salt crust (salt-crust-baked turbot was a highlight of Montagne's C Chicago work), served on a nest of crispy carrot strings and topped with baby carrots and carrot-top pesto is superb, supported beautifully by a yellow-tomato hollandaise sauce.

Pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky is a treasure, and her desserts at Nico are marvelous. I loved the chocolate torta, topped with pistachio mousse and toasted-buckwheat gelato, as well as her twice-baked almond croissant with pears, ricotta and sweet ginger gelato. And her tiramisu, served as a layer-cake slice with rum-coffee spongecake, white coffee mousse, frozen sabayon and hot fudge, makes this cliched dessert into something new and vital.

And one can always choose from a variety of sorbetti and gelati - her pristine melon sorbetto was a marvel of utterly faithful flavor.

Service is precise and knowing. There's an attractively priced wine list, and the cocktail program is one of the best in the city.

The dining room has a relaxed, muted glow, contrasted by the brilliantly lit open kitchen, where cooks in bicycle caps prepare food in full view. For that reason, I consider the kitchen-counter bar stools to be the best seats in the house.

Nico Osteria

1015 N. Rush St.

312-994-7100

www.nicoosteria.com

Tribune rating: Three stars

Open: Lunch and dinner daily, breakfast Monday to Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday

Prices: Large plates $17-$42

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Other: Valet parking

Ratings key: 4 stars, outstanding; 3 stars, excellent; 2 stars, very good; 1 star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

