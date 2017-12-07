Review: Heritage, where a dollop of caviar goes great on about everything

You don't see caviar on many menus, certainly not on menus where the average entree is less than $30. But Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar is on a mission to make caviar as ubiquitous as grated Parmigiano.

Heritage offers roe from more than a dozen types of fish. For as little as $10, you can grab 15 grams of whitefish or bowfin caviar. There are elaborate, 12- and 30-gram caviar platters, served with the usual garnishes as well as black bread, potato chips and pickles (all house-made), ranging from $48 to $145.

Or you can add caviar to menu items, such as the seared scallops, which are matched to sweet carrot-caraway puree and funky fermented eggplant. It's a beautiful dish, but a dollop of caviar wouldn't taste a bit out of place. At brunch, caviar makes an indulgent add-on to egg dishes.

"It's one of my favorite foods," says chef, partner and caviar-lover Guy Meikle. "I love it as an accent to smoked or cured or pickled dishes. I think it's an underappreciated food that's been relegated to really high-end small plates; I think it can be just a fun, salty bar snack."

The last time Meikle was heading up a restaurant, he was the executive chef at Nana, in Bridgeport. After working at a consulting firm for several years, he, along with general manager Jan Henrichsen and a handful of other partners (among them chef de cuisine Alec Sherman and pastry chef Alan Krueger), took over the former Bar Marta, a space already equipped with a ready-to-use kitchen and a beautiful marble-topped bar. A little remodeling of the basement space (for extra dining space and a caviar bar), and a few decorative touches (including a whimsical poster advertising Russian brandy), and Heritage was born.

From its logo (which reproduces the stars of Chicago's flag) to its menu, Heritage stands as an homage to the city and its immigrant roots. Starters include 1871 Oysters (farmed Atlantic oysters named for the year of the Great Chicago Fire), baked under a blanket of quail eggs, bacon, cheese and escargot pearls. The dumpling section of the menu includes pelmeni stuffed with beef heart, in a stroganoff-style sauce with wild mushrooms; and sunchoke pierogi with apple-parsnip puree and a cider reduction. The baked whitefish and crab dip is rich with cream cheese, paprika and nostalgia.

Main courses include a pork goulash with creme fraiche that reminds me of Sunday dinners made by my wife's late grandmother (though grandma never thought to add beet cavatelli to the mix). Wood-roasted duck comes with sauerkraut, gibletgravy and Czech-style bread dumpling; Meikle manages to keep the breast meat medium-rare and the skin crispy. (The leg-thigh portion is braised.)

The casual dinner menu features simpler fare, including fried-chicken salad, Polish sausage and chicharron. (The fried pork skins work well with bowfin caviar, Meikle said.) There's also a $16 prime-steak Heritage burger and, from time to time, a $30 No Regrets burger that is an ode to indulgence; between halves of a sesame-seed bun are a thick layer of duck rillettes, an 8-ounce burger, a sunny-side up egg, 15 grams of bowfin caviar, a smear of bone marrow and, in case you missed the point, gold leaf.

It's the kind of dish that, once seen in the dining room, creates additional demand. It also carries a significant salt load, a drawback that also affected (to a far lesser degree) the pelmeni and goulash.

Krueger whips up some nifty desserts, from the traditional (roasted-apple hand pies with buttermilk icing and black-pepper caramel) to the playfully contemporary (popcorn-flavored semifreddo with cherry ice cream and Cherry Coke foam).

Krueger also turns out a very good souffle. A couple of weeks ago, I had a fine pumpkin souffle, which has since been replaced by a chestnut souffle with Armagnac ice cream.

Henrichsen, former beverage director at Found restaurant in Evanston, wrote the quirky and ambitious beverage program, which sources wines from Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia and the Republic of Georgia.

"One thing that excited Guy and me (about the menu) was that these are foodways that don't get a lot of love," she said. "So when writing the list, I looked for wines with an affinity for the food that also matched the story we were telling. I don't think I could have done that with California chardonnay."

There's also a cocktail list that's geared for the current weather, including a spiced-up, amaro-weighted gin drink called The Best (redacted) Gimlet in the Fall, and a Manhattan-ish bourbon cocktail with black-spice vermouth and chocolate bitters.

Henrichsen also makes infused vodkas, available in $5 shots and larger pours. "Vodka is important for us," she said. "All the flavors we infuse are locally grown and in season. The key is to make sure every flavor is subtle and none of them sweet."

And vodka goes well with, well, you know.

Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar

2700 W. Chicago Ave.

773-661-9577

heritage-chicago.com

Tribune rating: Two stars

Open: Dinner daily; brunch Friday to Sunday

Prices: Entrees $16-$35

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

