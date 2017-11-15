Review: Clean Roots vegetarian restaurant in Quakertown

While there have been many chain restaurants capitalizing on healthy eating trends, such as last week’s reviewed restaurant Playa Bowls and Lower Macungie’s Core Life, independent vegetarian and vegan restaurants have been few and far between. That changed for Quakertown in September, when Clean Roots moved into a space on Broad Street and started dishing out fresh vegetarian dishes daily.

Owned by three friends, Clean Roots makes a name for itself by creating flavorful and delectable food.

Clean Roots features a regular menu of comfort food, with items like pho and chili, salads, sandwiches, wraps and burgers. Sides, including smaller portions of salad, mac and cheese, and chili also are available. Clean Roots also has a sizable list of rotating specials, which on our visit included PB&J pancakes and chickenless noodle soup. A small array of homemade vegan desserts, as well as drink options like kombucha and tea, complete the offerings.

Setting and decor: Clean Roots is a tiny place, with two steel tables and chairs, and a small bar with wooden stools in the corner for dining in. Several other seats and a bench are available for those waiting for takeout. Ordering is done at the counter, where a large board displays specials. Counter menus list regular offerings. The walls are decorated with art prints of plants and vegetables. There’s also a nice outdoor seating area along the main road for al fresco dining in warmer months.

Entrees: Mo’Pho ($8), a vegan and gluten-free take on the famed Vietnamese noodle dish, came with a cacophony of fresh, vibrant vegetables including cauliflower, broccoli, sprouts, red pepper, hot peppers, onion, mushrooms and squash, with chunks of tofu and a wedge of lime to squeeze for extra zest. All of this was piled on a bed of rice noodles. A separately served cup of vegetable broth is poured over to create your soup. It came with a side of pungently spicy, bright orange hot sauce that delivered an added heat and complexity.

The Waco Taco ($9.50) is a salad that uses walnut “nut meat” as the main event with a bed of greens, black beans, rice, quinoa and scallions along with a side of guacamole and blue tortilla chips. It was covered in a spicy chipotle dressing that was creamy and smoky, giving it a compelling woodsy taste.

All food was served in to-go containers, making the large portions easy to pack up and take home for leftovers.

Sides: The vegan mac and cheese ($4.50) was my least favorite dish of our meal, not because of the taste, but more due to the substance. Using a cashew cheese sauce and penne noodles, the dish more resembled pasta with alfredo sauce than a baked mac and cheese dish. The cashew cheese tasted entirely different than cow’s cheese, but it had a full flavor that was enjoyable. The pasta was cooked just right — not mushy and not too al dente.

The veggie chili ($3.50) was thick and hearty with potatoes, black beans, peppers and tomatoes to make up the bulk of the dish, with garlic, onions and cilantro playing supporting roles. It had a sweet note to it that balanced out with a little of the hot sauce that came with the pho.

Service: While our interaction with the staff was limited to ordering and receiving our food, the staff was genial throughout our visit. Despite a considerable crowd, our orders were delivered quickly to our table.

Bottom line: Fresh ingredients and expert preparation make for vegan and vegetarian dishes so good you don’t miss meat. Lunch for two with drinks (tea and a bottle of kombucha) and tax totaled $32.86.

DETAILS

Clean Roots

500 W Broad St., Quakertown

267-347-4699, cleanrootsveg.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

Prices: Comfort food: $6-$10; salads: $6.50-$12.50; handhelds: $4.50-$13; sides: $3.50-$4.50; beverages: $1-$3.50

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At West Broad and South Fifth streets, attached to the Fiesta Habanero Mexican restaurant, about one mile east of Route 309. Free parking on street.