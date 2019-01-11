Review: Avec at 15 — still great food, going well beyond those bacon-wrapped dates

You know you’ve been at this gig for a while when news of a 15-year anniversary makes you feel old, but that’s how I reacted when Avec, which I always think of as Blackbird’s Kid Brother, reached that milestone in September.

Fifteen? Really?

I reviewed Avec shortly after it opened in 2003, noting the excellent food (by opening chef Koren Grieveson) and less-than-ideal creature comforts. (It was here, facing the bar and its backless wooden seats, that I learned what a tramp stamp was, and where.)

I never re-reviewed the restaurant; I didn’t feel the need. But Avec has been conspicuously absent from my semiannual Phil’s 50 list; I figured it was time to give Avec another official look.

Fifteen years older, and possibly wiser, I find that “great food, mediocre comfort” still sums up the place. I’m less cranky about the all-communal-seating system these days but my keister still doesn’t love the wood seats. Judging by my visits, however, there is no shortage of keisters that disagree.

Chef Perry Hendrix has been running the kitchen for more than five years. On his watch, Avec’s Mediterranean focus has expanded beyond the Big Three of France, Spain and Italy, venturing further east to embrace Middle Eastern and Moroccan influences. But longtime favorites remain, including those fist-size, chorizo-stuffed, bacon-wrapped medjool dates that have graced the menu since day one. Ditto for the classic brandade, and the flattened focaccia, its middle crammed with taleggio and ricotta cheeses.

There’s a reason these dishes have been menu stalwarts all these years, but I’d direct your attention elsewhere. Vegetables are treated like royalty here, particularly the charred carrots, which arrive in a tangle of ribbons and chunks with black-garlic harissa, whipped feta, Turkish Urfa chilies and dukkah-spiced crispy rice. The puffy, blistered-heel pizza is very good; I enjoyed my roasted-artichoke and smoked-tomato pie, since replaced by one with mozzarella, fermented-garlic honey and ’nduja salami.

Keep an eye on the specials chalkboard, which lists the day’s oyster variety (generally a good bet, whether fresh-shucked or roasted, though the lemon mignonette can be overwhelming), the featured whole fish (generally shareable) and the occasional special, which one visit proved to be toasted ciabatta slathered with silky chicken-liver pate (a bit sweet, thanks to some port) and cranberry mostarda.

A couple of small plates are hearty enough to be main courses. Seared sturgeon pairs a meaty fish with roasted-onion yogurt, kohlrabi and grapefruit, bold flavors that shouldn’t work but do. Sliced steak has more intuitive accompaniments — blue-cheese butter and black-charred pumpkin with sage salsa verde — and the finished dish is a winner.

The pork shoulder is my favorite dish. Arriving in a cast-iron pot, the Portuguese-inspired dish matches fall-apart pork to clams, braised collard greens, chunks of morcilla sausage and just enough fermented piri-piri chiles to maintain your interest. The fragrance from the pot is intoxicating, and the flavors are rich and nurturing. If you’re looking for a dish to get you through a bitter winter night, this is it.

The dessert options include the day’s gelato and sorbet flavors (when the gelato is brown butter, pounce), and a novel take on affogato that features doughnut-flavored gelato and a chocolate shortbread cookie. Posset cream, similar in flavor and texture to panna cotta, comes with citrus marmalade and candied pistachios.

All will satisfy, but I’d opt for cheese. Avec offers eight cheeses, divided among French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and domestic varieties. Mix and match at $5 per, but don’t skimp on the $6 “cheese accompaniment” (wildflower honeycomb, quince paste, sliced pear, almonds, fruit component), which fills out the experience. Cheeses and accompaniments arrive on a wooden board with a crusty hunk of country bread.

The wine list, created by partner and sommelier Eduard Seitan, is a fascinating selection of mostly Old World wines, enhanced by a few wines from Israel, Lebanon and Morocco (and there are some real bargains in that group). If you don’t find any recognizable names among this small-producer list, fear not; expert advice is usually steps away, and every server I encountered knew at least enough to steer customers in the right direction.

One welcome change at Avec is that the restaurant accepts reservations, although Fridays and Saturdays the latest reservation is at 6:30 p.m. Another way to guarantee a table is to commit to the whole-roasted lamb shoulder, a $250 meat-and-mezze extravaganza that will feed up to six people and, with a couple of extra small plates, probably more. Order this meat feast (24 hours’ notice required), and reserved seats are part of the bargain.

Avec

615 W. Randolph St.

312-377-2002

avecrestaurant.com

Tribune rating: Three stars

Open: Dinner daily; lunch Monday to Friday; brunch Sunday

Prices: Small plates $8-$20; large plates $18-$27

Noise: Conversation-challenged

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

